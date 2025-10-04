Ascot review | Al Qareem completes Cumberland Lodge treble for Karl Burke

A review of the pick of the action from Ascot on Saturday where Al Qareem and Annaf both recorded repeat victories.
Photo finish in dramatic Bengough
The Group 3 John Guest Bengough Stakes was run over six furlongs but produced enough drama for a race six times that length.
The nine runners bunched up against the stands' side rail and that's where the problems began.
The weakening Nariko was hard up against the rail and impeded those behind as she weakened, including the progressive Prince Of India on whom Jamie Spencer was desperately looking for racing room having held his mount up.
Quinault raced at the head of affairs as is customary but raced awkwardly and went right across - possibly intimidated by Run Boy Run - Prince Of India, ending the race for both runners in an incident that could have been more serious.
Meanwhile, Annaf - racing two off the rail - and Daniel Muscutt were making the best of their way home as he looked to recapture a crown he won in 2022 but Apollo One, winner in 2023, picked up once in the clear having been one of those impeded and pushed Annaf all the way.
The judge was called upon to separate them and Annaf, sent off at 7/2, was called the winner by a short-head, completing a double on the day for trainer Mick Appleby.
Tiger Bay was a length and a half back in third.
Muscutt told Sky Sports Racing: "Everything worked out well.
"He's been a super horse for the team and he won this race a couple of years ago. He actually ran some good race this year, second at Newcastle in a Group 3 and I was unlucky on him in the Stewards' Cup so thanks for the owners for having me back on board; he's a super horse, everything went smoothly, he enjoyed it, got a lot of confidence.
"Probably got there too soon but he had enough in reserve just to hold on. I've ridden him a couple of times now and know you don't want to be there too soon but with the conditions out there, sometimes you've just got to ride on instinct and what you feel and he was on a going day."
Heard nurses Cajole home
Cajole (9/2) held off the challengers to win the BetMGM British EBF October Stakes over seven furlongs.
Bright Thunder was all the rage for the Listed contest and was sent off the 13/8 favourite. She jumped smartly but was settled just in behind the front runners and caught the eye throughout, racing towards the centre of the course.
On the stands' side rail, Cajole and Tyler Heard had taken up the running and gone on by two or three lengths. Bright Thunder edged towards her rival as she attempted to join issue but she could never quite get her head in front and cried enough close home
From further back, Dash Of Azure came with a sustained challenge but she ran out of racing room, finishing a short-head second with Bright Thunder a neck back in third.
Cajole is trained by John and Thady Gosden and Heard told Sky Sports Racing he was grateful for their support: "I'm so grateful to Clarehaven and everyone there for their support and I enjoy working for them.
"I knew I was in front way too soon but I was hopeful she kept her head down; I was delighted with her. I was hoping it would be a bit wetter, although it's slow, it's still pretty dry, it's kind of tacky. I was still hopeful it would help her out but I was hoping for it a bit wetter but she's gone through it really well and stuck her head out.
"It's a strong wind, I was hoping for cover. She travelled so well I didn't want to drag her in behind and disappoint her, I kind of had to just sit there and suffer and ended up in front half a furlong too soon but she's tried her heart out and done well."
Diamond denied in rousing finish
Bright Thunder's connections - Karl Burke, Clifford Lee and owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - saddled 9/4 favourite Beautiful Diamond in the Listed BetMGM Rous Stakes.
She was always to the fore in the five furlong heat and looked like she might provide her team with quick compensation but she was just run out of it by Shagraan (3/1) who edged home by a neck.
Getreadytorumble was three parts of a length away in third.
Trained by Appleby and ridden by Kieran Shoemark, Shagraan has taken his form to new heights in recent weeks, winning at this level for the first time on his penultimate start before being beaten in a photo finish in a Group 3 at Newbury; this time, the verdict went his way.
Shoemark said: "He's improving with each run, he's a progressive sort and pretty straightforward.
"Jumped, got a lovely position, got a nice tow into it but I possibly pulled him out a little bit too soon just because all of a sudden he just latched on and I found some heels so I thought I'd better get him out and I had to try and not hit the front too soon. We saw him just wander around a little bit but he's a lovely horse and wanted to do it, it was great."
When asked if the wind played a part, Shoemark replied: "It's certainly a contributing factor. It's strong, I had cover and I pulled him out and all of a sudden it hit him.
"I rode a filly in the first and she never found a rhythm, she was rolling around underneath me and I'd say it's a big thing really, it's that powerful out there today."
Qareem of the crop
Burke's luck finally turned as the admirable Al Qareem (9/4) won the Group 3 BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes for the third year successive year, recording a twelfth career victory.
Adopting his usual position at the head of affairs, Al Qareem caught market rival Hamish - winner of this race in 2022 - slightly flat-footed on the turn for home but the popular Hamish tried to rally on straightening up.
Lee, however, had plenty of petrol in the tank underneath him and Al Qareem quickened again, pulling away to win by six lengths.
Hamish was caught for second by his progressive stablemate Tenability.
Lee said: "He's a gentleman to ride, he tries very hard and I'm glad to win this race three years in a row. He's got one style of running, he goes a good gallop and he puts the rest of the horses under pressure a very, very long way out.
"I knew I went a good gallop, I knew the ground would suit us. When the wind is like this, it doesn't help but it's just the way it is. My lad, he stays further and in the last two furlongs all I knew was that I was going to hit the line quite strong.
"He's got a great mindset, you wouldn't mind if you had 50 odd horses with mindsets like his. He makes it a lot easier for everyone. I wouldn't know a whole lot about him at home, Danielle Mooney does all the work with him, I'm just the jockey at the track."
Warrior back on top for Spencer
Burke completed a double on the card courtesy of Native Warrior (9/4 favourite) in the feature handicap, the BetMGM Challenge Cup.
Unlike the Bengough Stakes, Spencer enjoyed the width of the Berkshire track in which to time his challenge, something he's done on the straight course at Ascot time and time again.
Waiting on the wing towards the far side, Native Warrior responded immediately when asked to go and win his race and went on to win in fine style by one and three quarter lengths and three quarters of a length.
Hickory chased him home with Apiarist in third.
Spencer, who felt Prince Of India would have won the Bengough, said: "He's a joy to ride, he loves a bit of ease in the ground and I was just counting the furlongs from the three pole, not to get there too early and he done it easy.
"I nearly viewed the picnic area in the previous race so I had to stay in the middle, less hectic.
"I'm pretty sure that horse [Prince Of India] would have won, he was going so well but that's the way it goes; it was a long half an hour, forty minutes but it's worked out well."
