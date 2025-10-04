Sun Chariot Stakes report and replay: Fallen Angel wins fifth Group One

Fallen Angel (11/4) claimed her fifth Group One prize with a tenacious display in the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Karl Burke’s charge set out to make all the running down the centre of the coursse but was tracked throughout by the strong-travelling Blue Bolt (17/2). The eventual runner-up headed her rival for several strides entering the Dip but with both drifting towards the stands’ rail, could never settle matters. And under James Doyle, Fallen Angel rallied strongly and powered home upon meeting the rising ground to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths. It was a further four-and-a-half back to 11/8 favourite Cinderella’s Dream in third.

Burke said: “She is a superstar. Apparently the fractions were very quick, and it is tough conditions out there, but she is very tough. I watched it and when the Juddmonte horse came to us I knew it would only help us. James hadn’t gone for his stick until the final furlong and I knew she would find as she always does. She is a brilliant filly. “I think it probably is one of her best displays. You take the second out and she is a long way clear of some nice fillies. She is hard and very tough. I just said to Charlie Appleby that I would love to try over a mile and a quarter and a mile one again as she should be staying those trips, but she does like to get on with it, but that is a nice problem to have. “I would say if she is in that form and comes out of the race well there is no reason why we wouldn’t turn up at Ascot in two weeks time. I’m told if she finishes the season sound then she stays in training next year which is fantastic.” Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Fallen Angel to 4/1 from 6s for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at the Berkshire track.

Celebration time for the Fallen Angel team

Doyle added: “She is very tough and she wears her heart on her sleeve. You just ride her how she likes to be ridden and that is to get on with things. She likes to give you a little moment's worry when she gets headed a furlong-and-a-half out and then she has drawn away. It was a good performance today. I was trying to ride her too collectively and to hold her together and Karl mentioned that in his interviews prior to the Matron, but we have now got it right. “Danny (Tudhope) knows her well and he has been a good insight to how to ride the filly and he said just chuck the reins at her and keep asking the questions as she will respond. “As long as the ground is not too quick, which we were a bit worried about as it was quick ground last weekend, but the rain came to soften the ground slightly and that was the key to her today. The more ease she gets she seems to prefer that. “It is hard to know with fillies at this time of year, but she looked magnificent when they pulled the rugs off her today and if she looks like that in a couple of weeks then why not (have a go at Ascot) as she has got a long winter to chill out.”

