Ascot possibility for Los Angeles after gallant Arc effort

O’Brien added: “He got taken out by the injured horse [Haya Zark], he just got caught by that so that took him out of it."

The Ballydoyle handler also fielded Continuous , who came home last of the 15 finishers after meeting trouble in running when Haya Zark suffered an injury some way from home.

“He’s not blowing much, we will see how he is. If he was to go again, he could go back for the Champion Stakes or something, we will see how he is.”

O’Brien said: “It’s hard to do it in front, he ran a good race, he was a bit babyish out there, a bit green. With an ideal run we might have preferred a lead, but we didn’t have one. He ran a great race.

Beaten a total of two and three-quarter lengths, Los Angeles could now drop back to 10 furlongs – the distance over which he finished a close-up fourth behind Economics in the Irish Champion Stakes – should the Coolmore team opt to roll the dice again this term.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt set out to make all in the hands of Ryan Moore and was only collared by eventual first and second, Bluestocking and Aventure, just over a furlong from the line.

Aventure finished a length and a half in front of Los Angeles for trainer Christophe Ferland.

The Sea The Stars filly had previously been beaten three-quarters of a length by Bluestocking in the Prix Vermeille and despite the slight increase in the margin of defeat this time, Ferland felt vindicated in opting to tackle the Arc rather than the fillies-only Prix de l’Opera.

He said: “There are no words to say how proud of her I am.

“That was the same (result) as the Vermeille. We know she (Bluestocking) is a fantastic filly – she beat us, she’s won three Group Ones, second in the King George and Aventure is only three years old, so she has a year to go if everything is fine.

“I’m very proud. I decided to run in the race and the boss (the Wertheimer brothers) said ‘OK let’s go’. There had been a lot of discussion between the Opera and the Arc. It’s fantastic, second place.”

Ferland is now looking forward to a 2025 campaign with his charge, adding: “(She) definitely stays in training , we don’t know where she will start next year but she will stay in training.”

He also praised Beckett’s achievement in securing victory, with the pair having worked together in their younger days.

Ferland said: “A long time ago he was assistant at Peter Walwyn’s and we spent six months together over there, we know each other well. He’s a great guy, a top trainer and he has a top filly. Well done to him – a first Arc.”

The Wertheimers also took fourth place with the Andre Fabre-trained Sosie, winner of the Prix Niel but beaten just over four lengths on this occasion.

The owners’ racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau said: “Sosie was less at home on this ground, as was clear for all to see in the straight. Despite the very good level of the horses in the race, the ground was a great leveller.

“Sosie acts well at Longchamp but Aventure had run very well in the Vermeille. We knew that both would run well, but we were sure of one thing regarding Aventure, that this morning’s rain would be to her advantage.

“Both will remain in training. As things stand, they won’t race again this season because it’s been a long season for both horses.”