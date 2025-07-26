Ascot blog recap: Trackside Live coverage from King George day

Recap the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team as Calandagan won the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

5.15 - Whispering Angel Handicap Paddock Notes 11 Mesaafi - lacking a bit of shine to the coat, but well muscled 10 Glamorous Breeze - in fair order 9 Woolhampton - notably fit, does tend to present that way 5 Vintage Clarets - compact, looks well muscled, likeable 12 King Of Stars - come forward for the run 14 Rhythm N Hooves - looks in good order, gone to post early 1 Aramram - good fitness although a little warmer than we usually see from him, no major concerns but worth noting 3 Cover Up - wears red hood but relaxed, very fit, positive 13 Michaela's Boy - well muscled, fine 7 Toca Madera - tends to present similar, in fair order for him 2 Tropical Storm - preferred at York, lost shine to coat, no fitness questions 4 Roman Dragon - Red hood but been straightforward, fine 6 Azure Angel - one of the better runners, compact and well muscled 8 Emperor Spirit - straightforward, fine Paddock Verdict 3 Cover Up and 6 Azure Angel the best pair

Full Result 1st Cover Up 7/2 2nd Rhythm N Hooves 16/1 3rd King Of Stars 50/1

4.45 - Me2 Club Handicap Paddock Notes 1 Belcamo - some muscle definition over quarters although should tighten up over ribs for the run 7 Bohemian Breeze - nicely on toes, good level of definition, almost lean over quarters 8 Hackney Diamonds - compact, solidly built sort, fine 3 Tenability - relaxed individual with a touch of quality about him, fit 6 Kuredu King - second handler added as keen to get on with the job, good level of definition, likeable 4 Criminal - very strong with two handlers but a really likeable sort, perhaps will sharpen up a touch again 2 Venzuelan - no fitness questions but perhaps lacking a touch against some of these Paddock Verdict 6 Kuredu King best, like the 3 Tenability to outrun odds

Full Result 1st Tenability 11/10 fav 2nd Criminal 11/2

Calandagan beats Kalpana in the King George

Paddock Notes 2 Continuous - looks far better than seen him in last two runs, more enthusiastic and better in the coat 3 Jan Brueghel - no behaviour change in the cheekpieces. A big imposing colt, grown up a lot since his three year old year when he was babyish. Rib fit, spot on. Has become increasingly warm in pre-parade, no concerns at this stage but warrants mention. 1 Calandagan - never a stand out in the paddock and that needs to be considered. Plain looking gelding, probably the fittest we’ve seen him. Has got a touch warm, to monitor, not a concern. 4 Rebel's Romance - a gelding with size and strength. Not the same aesthetically pleasing type as Jan Brueghel but eye-catching in his own way. Coat condition is very good. 5 Kalpana - have thought Kalpana has looked to be carrying a bit of condition on first two runs and she looks considerably different. Has considerably come forward. Paddock Verdict Comments are worth noting on all horses but preference with 4 Rebel's Romance, who is difficult to fault. 5 Kalpana worth noting as a considerable improver.

Full Result 1st Calandagan 11/10 fav 2nd Kalpana 15/2

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Mickael Barzalona told ITV Racing: “It means a lot – these are the races that you want to win “I was very young when I won the Derby [on Pour Moi] and this one is very special too.” Francis Henri Graffard added to Matt Chapman: “I’m so pleased for this horse – and to talk to you as you told me to put blinkers on him after Epsom! “It’s a fantastic race but the plan, the tactics, had to change – I didn’t expect Continuous to go so steady. “When the filly [Kalpana] kicked my horse still travelled well and I was hoping we’d catch her. “I was patient [watching it] and I just wanted to see him getting into his rhythm and using his strong stride. “He won nicely again today and he’s a very good horse – he's now won two Group 1s in a row. “Mickael [Barzalona, winning jockey] knows him well and has a lot of confidence in the horse – I'm so happy!”

3.35 - Betfred Handicap Paddock Notes 11 Hickory - perhaps looked sharper at Newmarket last time; not unfit 5 Sisyphean - quality individual, has something about him, keen without tension 14 Duke's Command - very lean, backing up quickly, a little warm but no major concerns 17 Madame de Sevigne - in great order, a little tense but can present that way 1 Bullet Point - stockily built sort but probably looked a touch sharper at Ascot 15 Competizione - warm under the cloth but very fit, likeable 12 Cosi Bello - not the fittest in the field, although okay 8 Fearnot - very on toes, has done before but needs to be managed 9 Teroomm - heavily built sort, okay 3 Bopedro - very on toes and hot, normal for him 6 Talis Evolvere - very lean, warm but fine 4 Whitcombe Rockstar - behind in the coat still, others appeal more 7 Supido - well muscled over quarters, fine 16 Mythical Guest - typical for him, in fair order 2 Tarkhan - better of the stables runners, compact but well muscled 10 Cogitate - okay, no major issues Paddock Verdict 5 Sisyphean-17 Madame de Sevigne-15 Competizione the best trio

Full Result 1st Fearnot 10/1 2nd Bullet Point 5/2 fav 3rd Hickory 12/1 4th Cosi Bello 13/2

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey David Probert told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s a lovely individual – he's very well put together. “I probably got there too soon in the Britannina. “It worked out great today, but he nearly blew the start completely. They didn’t go that quick and that has helped us – it gave me a chance for him to finish his race off. The gaps opened up nicely late on. “Potentially he could be a Group performer.”

3.00 - 7f Moet & Chandon International Handicap Paddock Notes 19 Classic - wears red hood. Stocky build, coat looks in good condition (notable when winning at Sandown last time). 20 Pals Battalion - lightly on toes, backs up quickly and held fitness 14 Kodi Lion - compact type, looks in good order. Getting very on toes now 17 Lord Bertie - fit bur a little tense. Has got warm between the back legs 7 Akkadian Thunder - looks in great order, real shine to the coat and well muscled 11 Cerulean Bay - no fitness concerns, fine 5 Golden Mind - lean over hind end, okay 3 Array - well muscled with two handlers. 6 Galeron - quite busy and keen to get on with the job; standard behaviour for him 16 Aalto - good condition, similar to Newmarket, catches the eye again 15 Qazaq - Red hood, fine 13 Billyjoh - on toes, typical for him, okay 4 Northern Express - another particularly catching the eye, well muscled 1 Zoum Zoum - perhaps a touch heavy 22 Sword - has got warm, playing with the bit 9 Yorkshire - not one of the fittest, others preferred 18 Two Tribes - looks okay, seen him look better this year 2 City House - Red hood with second handler hovering but okay 10 Fresh - looks heavy, will come forward for the run 21 Al Ameen - in fair order, no issues Paddock Verdict 4 Northern Express-7 Akkadian Thunder-16 Aalto-19 Classic top four (no particular order)

Full Result 1st Two Tribes 25/1 2nd Classic 10/1 3rd Sword 18/1 4th Golden Mind 28/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey David Egan told Sky Sports Racing: “We didn't want a mountain to climb and be too far back and it was a big help getting all of the weight from the second in these big handicaps.” Winning trainer Richard Spencer added: “He's a bit of a monkey so he normally gets to the front and then pulls himself up! “He’s been running well all year and has been promising to do something like this.”

Billy Loughnane takes the applause on Cheshire Dancer

Paddock Notes 9 Chantilly Lace - a big framed filly who really caught the eye in the early part of the year. Impressive again, perhaps a touch keener than we’ve seen her before. 7 Bermuda Longtail - tends to present well, lean and rib fit. Never tends to stand out in the coat particularly. Fine for her. 10 Glittering Surf - immediately jumping out as a standout. Big framed filly and still a little high at the rear end but she’s very fit. Lovely demeanour. 3 Lou Lou's Gift - plenty of size about her, a little tight with everything going on but staying together. 2 Jancis - lean filly, presented the same at the Curragh when last seen. In fair order for her, no concerns. 6 American Gal - quite tense and tight although been well managed by connections. Plenty of leg but closely put together in her body. 4 Royal Dress - heavy bodied filly, never presents particularly rib fit but that’s typical of her. Red hood, has got tense and tight, others preferred 8 Cajole - late to paddock and has got very warm. No fitness questions but not as relaxed as you’d like her to be. 1 Cheshire Dancer - rib fit, as we’re seeing from the Palmer yard over the last couple of days. Warm between back legs but no major concerns. Paddock Verdict 10 Glittering Surf and 9 Chantilly Lace the best pair. Both are really striking physicals. Chantilly Lace has become a little more keen than we’re used to seeing, but well managed and no concerns.

Full Result 1st Cheshire Dancer 22/1 2nd American Gal 15/2 3rd Chantilly Lace 11/4 fav

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Billy Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: “I was further back than ideal but she picked up well and she's very tough. “She enjoyed having a smooth passage around and they came back to us and that filled her with confidence. “She relaxed well and riding her for that nice turn of foot worked well.”

Fitzella wins under Oisin Murphy at Ascot

Paddock Notes 7 Fitzella - very lean and fit, all Hugo Palmers juveniles have been presenting well. Intelligent filly; takes things in but very straight forward. 8 Flowerhead - keen to get on with the job and pulling forward at times, but not normal behaviour for her. Wears red hood, nice deep chested filly, likeable. 10 Staya - second handler added as keen in pre-parade: completely normal behaviour for her. Stocky filly, might have improved a bit from Sandown fitness-wise. 3 Bella Lyra - not much size to the filly but fit and easy going. Fine. 11 Sukanya - wears red hood and having a good look around. Lacking the relaxed quality of some of these. 9 Midnight Tango - forward thinking filly, moves well and keen to get on with the job. Doesn’t present as lean as some of these but it’s her type. Likeable. 6 Eskimo Pie - similar to Royal Ascot, tends to be fairly relaxed. Okay, but others preferred. 5 Daneh of Dandy - getting a little keen in the paddock. No major negatives, walks out well but others catch the eye more. 2 Arugam Bay - very lean and fit, quite a rangy filly, a little tense at times but she would appeal more than others. 1 Amberia - late to paddock with red hood, stocky build with two handlers. Quite keen. Paddock Verdict 7 Fitzella and 10 Staya the best pair - quite taken by Fitzella, a smart looking filly with an intelligent demeanour and Staya has arguably come forward again from Sandown.

Full Result 1st Fitzella 9/4 fav 2nd Staya 7/2 3rd Bella Lyra 14/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Oisin Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: “I didn’t want to lead really but she broke like Usain Bolt! “I was able to fill her up as we entered the course proper and then she was tough under pressure. “I thought she wanted seven furlongs on pedigree and clearly she will get seven – that could be her next run.”

Words Of Truth wins at Ascot

Paddock Notes 3 Havana Smile - compact and closely put together, no fitness questions. Green and having a look round, occasional hesitation. A nice type but will learn plenty for today. 4 King of Thunder - notably fit for debut, good level of rib definition. Not the biggest walker, but moves well. Has been green, neighing but well-managed. 5 New Monarch - physically forward with plenty of height, and presents like a colt ready for the day, despite his size. Wears red hood but has been very straightforward. 6 Wechaad - come in with two handlers and has a bit of presence about him. A touch on his toes at times, well balanced. Whilst looks capable of producing a good performance, he’s going to keep improving for experience. 2 Harbor Lock - big bodied colt, really nice attitude and unusually for an Appleby, doesn’t have a red hood on. Preferred of the two going forward but should sharpen up fitness wise. 7 Words of Truth - wears red hood, fitter of the the two Appleby runners, well muscled and ready to go. 1 Dark Shore - compact, stocky build. Very relaxed, easy going, and moving well. Paddock Verdict 5 New Monarch best

Full Result 1st Words of Truth 13/8 fav 2nd New Monarch 11/4