Goodwood review: Armor too quick for Molecomb rivals

Hannon star motors to Molecomb victory Armor ran out a ready winner of the Markel Molecomb Stakes for Richard Hannon and Ryan Moore. Fifth in the Windsor Castle last time, the son of No Nay Never came with a withering run by the stands' rail and drew clear inside the distance to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths in impressive fashion. 13/8 favourite Fearby got the better of a sustained duel with Boonie (9/1) to claim the forecast spot but he never looked like following up his runaway Sandown win.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Betfair and Paddy Power halved the winner in price to 5/1 for the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack at York. Hannon said: “Ryan said he would go like that – I think he knows what he’s on about – and he did. I’ve not made too many flash entries for him, but we’ll look at something like the Morny now, Flying Childers. “He should (make a nice three-year-old), he’s not a big horse and this is his year right now. If that happens, great, but he’s doing enough right now. He’ll get six, you have to go six if you’re going to go up.”

20/1 Value Bet joy as Empire strikes Last Empire proved her stamina with a gutsy success in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes. Running over seven furlongs for the first time in the Group Three, Kevin Ryan’s mare (tipped by Matt Brocklebank in the Value Bet column) was handy throughout before seeing off the late challenge of Onassis. It was another northern raider, in John Quinn’s prolific winner Highfield Princess, who put the pace to the race. She was widest of all in stall 17, but the five non-runners helped negate the draw somewhat – and Jason Hart rode her into an early lead.

Last Empire wins at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Coming down the hill, Hart was able to get a breather into his mount – and with two furlongs to run, still looked comfortable in front, but Danny Tudhope had him in his sights on the winner. The two had a good battle to the line. Just when it seemed Last Empire (16/1) had done enough, Onassis emerged to throw down one last challenge, before going down by half a length – with Highfield Princess a further neck away.

Luckless Nagano gains compensation Nagano was vindicated after a luckless run at Ascot last time out as he claimed victory in the Unibet “15 To Go” Handicap. The three-year-old travelled from the rear of the field to take on 100/30 favourite Siskany, who was reeled in at the half-furlong marker and eventually beaten by three-quarters of a length. Trained by Roger Varian, the gelding was last seen in the King George V Stakes at the Royal meeting where he finished two and a quarter lengths behind the winner despite being badly hampered, with Siskany a couple of places in front of him.

This time there was no such hinderance as the bay took a wide line around the 13-runner field and powered home under David Egan. “The last furlong was tough, but he was in front on soft ground,” Varian said. “He got there quite comfortably and we always felt he had enough in the tank to hold on and it was nice to see him do so. “If you look at all of his races, he’s looked in trouble at the start and then come home like a train. At Royal Ascot, from that good draw, we were keen not to give away the draw and maybe got him rushed early and took his finish away. Today we rode him more patiently and he showed what he can do.”

Nagano gets back to winning ways in the opener

Lowther next for Illustrating Illustrating will reach for the stars in the Lowther Stakes at York after a commanding performance to take out the British Stallion Studs Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes for Karl Burke and owners Clipper Logistics. The Showcasing filly is targeting that Group Two on the Knavesmire after outclassing her foes under Danny Tudhope. The well-supported 2-1 favourite seized the initiative approaching the distance and readily pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear of Anadora and Canonized. Burke was quick to compare her with Quiet Reflection, who after finishing fourth in the Lowther landed the Cornwallis Stakes at Ascot. He said: “She’s the only filly I’ve had with the same turn of foot as Quiet Reflection and showed it today. She needs cover, and there was a worrying moment when she got a bit of a bump early on, but she settled sufficiently well for Daniel to get the job done.”

Illustrating impresses at Goodwood

Balding doubles up Andrew Balding followed up his win in the Sussex Stakes with Alcohol Free when Achelois landed the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Rob Hornby send the Zoffany filly about her business well over a furlong out, and the combination had too much for Timeless Soul as the pair drew clear. The 3-1 winner is owned by the Thurloe For Royal Marsden Cancer Charity syndicate, run by James and Nicky Stafford, who said: “Andrew said it would be a good move to step her up in trip to a mile and a quarter, and he was right.”