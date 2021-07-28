Qatar Sussex Stakes report: Alcohol Free and Oisin Murphy strike gold at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Qatar Sussex Stakes report Alcohol Free (7/2) and Oisin Murphy took the notable scalp of Poetic Flare as they won the Qatar Sussex Stakes. The runner-up, winner of the 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes already this season, looked set to justify 11/8 favouritism. However, the winner, who had seen a lot of daylight and raced keenly through the early stages, had him in her sights. Despite drifting to the right and bumping Poetic Flare slightly as she passed, Andrew Balding's charge ran on strongly to the line to score by a length-and-three-quarters. Snow Lantern (6/1), who had the winner behind when winning the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival, made late gains into third under Jamie Spencer.

Reaction from Alcohol Free team Murphy told ITV Racing: “She really can be a handful in the mornings – it can be tough work. But she’s so, so talented – and what a thrill I got from that! I’ve won this race before on Lightning Spear, and then last year it went all wrong (when fourth on Kameko).” Balding added: “It’s a privilege, it really is. Just watching her at home in the mornings is demoralising for the other horses, we have to keep swapping the lead horse because she’s just so good. She’s hardly blowing afterwards, it’s just effortless for her. “I was awful (watching the race), I was calling Oisin all sorts of names! It was a rough race and I’m sure there were hard luck stories, but I think she was easily the best horse on the day. It’s just lovely to see her do that because we’ve always believed in her, it’s no easy task coming and taking on the colts and the older horses and to do it in that style is just fantastic.” A delighted winning owner Jeff Smith said: “This filly is something else, the way she has won that, it’s simply incredible. I’m thrilled to pieces, and what a wonderful job Andrew and the whole team have done. She’s a champion. There’s no question in my mind, she’s the real deal.”

This is what winning the Sussex Stakes meant on Alcohol Free

York next for Alcohol Free Looking to future plans, Balding suggested the daughter of No Nay Never could be seen on the Knavesmire next month. He said: “We had a long debate yesterday, Mr Smith and I, about spending five grand of his hard-earned (money) keeping her in the Juddmonte (International). "It’s a mile and a quarter, it’s a big ask, but as Jeff said she’s won Group Ones already. We’ve got nothing to prove, but it’s a possibility she may turn up there."

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Ground blamed for Poetic Flare defeat Jokey Kevin Manning felt ground conditions had not played to the strengths of Poetic Flare. He said: “It was the same story as in Paris (sixth in French 2000 Guineas), and we were running a little bit behind the bridle, while on good ground he travels into his races. This ground has blunted his speed. “I felt he was spinning on the ground and going up and down on one spot, though to give him credit he dug very deep and fought back when the filly went past him. The ground was tacky and holding, and there was no bounce in it.” Of Snow Lantern, Richard Hannon said: “I’m delighted with her run, it was a good sound effort. She hit a flat spot, but the way she stayed on suggests she might want a mile and a quarter. “The ground was a little bit sticky, but she showed she handles it, while she doesn’t have much to find with the winner.”

A head-on view of Alcohol Free winning the Sussex Stakes