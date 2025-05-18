Arizona Blaze primed for Commonwealth Cup

Potentially it's been quite an informative week so far as the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot is concerned.

The Westow Stakes at York featured three entries in Tropical Storm, Star Of Mehmas and Aesterius while Newbury's Carnarvon Stakes saw Ides Of March, Sayidah Darian, Berkshire Whisper, Andesite and Defence Minister put through their paces. The latter Listed event was won by Symbol Of Honour - owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby - but as a gelding, he isn't eligible for the six furlong Group 1. A stablemate is and has shortened in places over the last few days despite Appleby suggesting that the St James's Palace would be the next port of call for Guineas third Shadow Of Light. Shadow Of Light started Sunday as the clear ante-post favourite despite that fine Classic run and having won the Dewhurst over seven furlongs as a juvenile. It would be surprising to see connections try to turn Shadow Of Light into a sprinter as it would with French Guineas 1-2 Henri Matisse and Jonquil, both relatively prominent in the betting due, in no small part, to their class. Aidan O'Brien has no shortage of potential candidates and Whistlejacket faced off against Babouche and Bodhi Bear on Sunday. Speaking before the race, O'Brien tempered expectations saying: "He's in good form. We often feel if you come to a trial and you have them really right, on the big day they often don't improve the way you think so he should improve from today to Ascot win, lose or draw but he needs to run today to set him up for Ascot." Whistlejacket arguably ran much as O'Brien predicted and could take a big step forwards. He was pushed out to 14/1 (from 10s) by Sky Bet who cut the impressive winner Babouche to 5/1 favourite.

Babouche already has a verdict over Whistlejacket to her name in the Phoenix Stakes and Lyons is certainly sweet on his filly, saying she has 'a huge chance' at Royal Ascot and while that may be true, she's now priced accordingly and there's no need to fall into the trap of recency bias. Arizona Blaze is the same price as Henri Matisse despite Adrian Murray confirming the Commonwealth Cup as his first major target of the season. That's reasonable in some respects as he's twice been beaten by Henri Matisse (this season and last) and by Whistlejacket and you could argue that after 12 career starts that Arizona Blaze isn't going to improve considerably. That's not a view held by Murray though who said after Arizona Blaze's win at Chantilly that 'he improves with every run.' Jockey David Egan's comments after Arizona Blaze made a winning return at Dundalk were also telling, remarking that he had 'done well physically' and 'was always a big horse that was going to be better at three'. Arizona Blaze impressed there but then clearly appeared to be outstayed by Henri Matisse over seven furlongs at Leopardstown, weakening out of it in the final half a furlong to finish a length back in third. That run prompted connections to revert to sprinting for the Prix Sigy at Chantilly which he won by an impressive two and a half lengths. Commonwealth Cup entries Estepona and Polyvega were next while back in fifth was Miss Lamai who stepped up on that reappearance when a head and a neck behind Tropical Storm in the Westow Stakes.

Arizona Blaze (M3 Sergei Prokofiev) effectue un déplacement fructueux en s’imposant de bout en bout avec autorité sous les couleurs de Amo Racing/Giselle de Aguiar, pour l’entrainement de A. Murray. Il domine Estepona et Polyvega. pic.twitter.com/PyMY8pJufW — France Galop (@francegalop) April 14, 2025