Naas Sunday review & free video replays | Royal Ascot clues abound

A review of the pick of the action from Sunday's meeting at Naas, the track's Royal Ascot Trials Day.
Lady Iman (2/1), trained by Ger Lyons, stretched her unbeaten record to three in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes.
Simply Astounding, trained by Aidan O'Brien, was sent off the 4/5 favourite but never threatened to get involved after racing in last, staying on into third.
The finish to the Group 3 was contested by Lady Iman and Green Sense with the former coming out on top by three parts of a length.
The race has a good recent history with the last three renewals having been won by Meditate, Porta Fortuna and Fairy Godmother and that trio all went on to win the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on their next start.
Sky Bet duly made Lady Iman their 7/2 favourite for both the Albany Stakes and the Queen Mary Stakes next month with Simply Astounding pushed out to 10/1, alongside Green Sense, for the former contest.
Jockey Colin Keane told Racing TV: "She was lovely, very straightforward. That's the way she's been since she came into the yard; she came with a reputation and she seems to be fulfilling it.
"You can put her where you want, take her back or forward, has pace, gets six no problem. She ticks a lot of boxes. She gets their easy and what I learned today is that she only does enough when she gets there, I could wait a little bit longer on her."
When asked if she was a Royal Ascot filly, Keane replied: "I think she ticks all the boxes to be going there, she has a great temperament for it, handles quick ground and you could go five or six furlongs."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Lyons and Keane again got the better of the Ballydoyle boys again when Babouche (2/1) showed 4/5 favourite Whistlejacket a clean pair of heels in the Goffs Lacken Stakes.
Both raced prominently with Treasure Isle and Carla Ridge between them with Babouche stuck out on the flank towards the middle of the course.
Babouche, who beat Whistlejacket in the Phoenix Stakes last season, was travelling noticeably the best and she quickened impressively when asked, running straight and true to win by two and three quarter lengths.
Whistlejacket who, unlike the winner, was making his seasonal reappearance stuck his neck out to claim second by a short-head from Carla Ridge. Bodhi Bear stayed on from the rear for fourth.
Babouche was completing a treble for Lyons and Keane who had seen Beckman (7/2) foil a gamble on the O'Brien trained Mississippi Rover in the Royal Ascot Trials At Naas Handicap.
Sky Bet responded by making Babouche their new 5/1 favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot while pushing Whistlejacket out four points to 14/1.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The day began in better fashion for O'Brien when Charles Dickens (1/14 favourite) won the Coolmore Stud The Antarctic Race as his starting price suggested he should.
"He's a horse that does everything very easy at home so we felt he needed a run and needed to get down and run sharp and quick and that's what he did," the Ballydoyle handler said.
"He's a big uncomplicated, straightforward horse and what Ryan said about him is that he's very relaxed and very lazy but he's very quick to do things and that's a good sign, really happy.
"I think it will be the Norfolk [at Royal Ascot] but the lads will decide that. Albert Einstein runs next weekend at the Curragh and we always thought he could be our Coventry horse so if that is the case, he could go to the Norfolk or something like that. He's fast and he's had experience and Ryan got a hold of him today and taught him a little bit."
Charles Darwin is the 7/2 favourite with Sky Bet for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.