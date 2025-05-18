Naas Sunday review & free video replays | Royal Ascot clues abound

Lady Iman (2/1), trained by Ger Lyons, stretched her unbeaten record to three in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes.

Simply Astounding, trained by Aidan O'Brien, was sent off the 4/5 favourite but never threatened to get involved after racing in last, staying on into third.

The finish to the Group 3 was contested by Lady Iman and Green Sense with the former coming out on top by three parts of a length.

The race has a good recent history with the last three renewals having been won by Meditate, Porta Fortuna and Fairy Godmother and that trio all went on to win the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on their next start.

Sky Bet duly made Lady Iman their 7/2 favourite for both the Albany Stakes and the Queen Mary Stakes next month with Simply Astounding pushed out to 10/1, alongside Green Sense, for the former contest.

Jockey Colin Keane told Racing TV: "She was lovely, very straightforward. That's the way she's been since she came into the yard; she came with a reputation and she seems to be fulfilling it.

"You can put her where you want, take her back or forward, has pace, gets six no problem. She ticks a lot of boxes. She gets their easy and what I learned today is that she only does enough when she gets there, I could wait a little bit longer on her."

When asked if she was a Royal Ascot filly, Keane replied: "I think she ticks all the boxes to be going there, she has a great temperament for it, handles quick ground and you could go five or six furlongs."