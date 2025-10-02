Arc de Triomphe tips | Best bets from the Timeform racing team

Members of the Timeform racing teams nominate their idea of the winner of the 2025 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

DARYZ - John Ingles

On Timeform figures it looks a much more open race than the betting implies which suggests the value lies outside the two fillies vying for favouritism. Last year’s runner-up Aventure and Minnie Hauk both need respecting of course, with the likelihood of further improvement to come from the Oaks winner, though at much longer odds we probably haven’t seen the best of Daryz yet either. His performance in the Juddmonte International was a rare blip in his own career and in the fantastic season of his trainer Francis-Henri Graffard who has been firing in Group 1 winners all year. Daryz ran a fine trial and resumed his progress when going down narrowly to Japanese Derby winner Croix du Nord in the Prix du Prince d’Orange last time, finishing off really well once he’d been switched from behind a wall of horses in the straight. Daryz is an unusual Arc runner in that he hasn’t run over a mile and a half yet, but far from that being off-putting, the longer trip will surely suit as a son of Arc winner Sea The Stars and the very smart filly Daryakana who was an Arc weekend winner too in the Prix de Royallieu.

Daryz and Kalpana - strong fancies for Arc with our podcast team

DARYZ - Andrew Asquith

At the prices, I’m finding it hard to pick holes in the claims of Daryz. The Juddmonte was an odd race with the blazing pacemaker hanging on for third, so if you don’t judge him too harshly on that, his record otherwise is one of a most progressive three-year-old. He was beaten a short head by Croix du Nord in the Prix du Prince d'Orange, but that was an excellent effort given he had to wait for a run and then stayed on powerfully all the way to the line, only just failing to get his head in front. Along with his run style, his pedigree also strongly points to him being even better over a mile and a half, being a half brother to several above-average performers at the trip, while his dam was bordering on very smart and stayed even further. Add Sea The Stars into the mix and you have a horse who is very much bred to excel over a mile and a half and I’m of the opinion he could well improve another chunk on his first try at it.

DARYZ - David Johnson

Daryz has shortened up a little since earlier in the week, but that's on account of his favorable low draw and he still looks to have plenty going for him at 12/1 and upwards. He's run poorly only once in his life, in that very muddling Juddmonte International but has a progressive profile otherwise, boasts an excellent record at Longchanp and I was very encouraged by his second behind Croix de Nord last time. In a race run at quite a steady pace, he conceded first run to the winner but was doing his best work late and would have got up in a few more strides.By Sea The Stars, Daryz is from a typically stamina-laden Aga Khan family, his dam Timeform-rated 120 and a winner in Group 1 company at 1½m herself in the Hong Kong Vase while his half-brother Dariyan was third in that contest prior to winning the Prix Ganay as a 4-y-o. With his stable companion Calandagan forced onto the sidelines for this contest, Daryz looks a very able deputy. ALOHI AALI - Graeme North

I’ve had a strong feeling for several weeks now that the Arc ante-post market is just plain wrong and I’m more than content to be with the horse I backed several weeks ago and whose chance continues to look much better than the betting suggests – Japanese raider Alohi Aali (the other I backed, Jan Brueghel, got taken out earlier this week). There’s little solid evidence for me that last year’s second Aventure and fourth Sosie are any better than they were a year ago yet close up in fifth that day despite being badly hampered at the start was Sevenna’s Knight, a decent enough colt but a two-miler all the same and winless in six races since, half of them in Group 3 company. That suggests to me that this year’s Arc is ripe for the plucking, and any of the Japanese trio, all of them Arc trial winners, fit the bill. The draw hasn’t been kind to Byzantine Dream or Croix Du Nord, but it was the ease with which Alohi Aali left subsequent Prix Foy winner and French Derby second Cualificar for dead at Deauville on fast ground that convinced me, along with the evidence of the formidable talent he showed in spite of two questionable rides in Japan in his previous two races, that he has what it takes to win the Arc. Christophe Lemaire, who was on board at Deauville but wasn’t in those two races in Japan, is on board thankfully and stall 4 looks perfect. Connections are reportedly enthused about the prospect of soft conditions should they arise, so it’s hard to see a negative, and he can give Japan a long-awaited first success.

GIAVELLOTTO - Tony McFadden