1pt win New London in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill) - minimum 16/1

The clamour to see Baaeed run in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was inevitable following such a straightforward success at York, but it’s still by no means guaranteed that he’s on his way to Longchamp on October 2. If a trip to France happens to be ruled out for the favourite then those closest to the head of the betting are bound to shorten quite significantly, but NEW LONDON is the one to have on side at this point as his current price of 20/1 (bet365, William Hill) may well be slashed as early as this Saturday, regardless of anything to do with Baaeed. Granted, no horse has won the St Leger and Arc in the same season, but the 22-day gap between the two races isn’t a particularly terrifying turnaround and Charlie Appleby stablemate Hurricane Lane almost pulled it off last year when a close third to Torquator Tasso after hacking up on Town Moor. New London is already odds-on across the board for the Leger this weekend, having seemingly started the season as Godolphin’s number one Derby hope, and he's clearly returned from a 65-day layoff a much-improved horse with wins at Newmarket and Goodwood. At the July Course he gave over a stone and a three-length beating to Swilcan Bridge, who had previously won the big 10-furlong handicap for three-year-olds on Derby day at Epsom, while last time out the imposing son of Dubawi beat Deauville Legend with a degree of comfort (replay below). Click here to back New London with Sky Bet Admittedly, the runner-up was conceding 3lb on that occasion, having won the Bahrain Trophy the time before, but he’s since also snared the Great Voltigeur at York, so it’s clearly excellent form and New London was well on top at the line after not doing a huge amount once hitting the front.

For further context, Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal was back in third in the Gordon Stakes and he’s since done his bit by landing skinny odds in a Group Three back at Goodwood just last weekend, with fifth home Cresta winning at Listed level on the same Saturday as well. It looks almost certain that New London can be considered a Group One winner in waiting and the most exciting aspect of his overall profile is that, no doubt partly due to the enforced summer break, he’s only really beginning to approach full throttle as we head into the autumn of his Classic campaign. Interestingly, St Leger winner Masked Marvel and Arc hero Waldgeist both feature on the dam’s side of his pedigree, so it wouldn’t take too much of a stretch of the imagination to assume Appleby has been plotting the ‘Hurricane Lane route’ into Longchamp for this horse for a little while now. He’s the most fascinating three-year-old in the field for my money, and that includes Japanese Derby winner Do Deuce and Irish Derby winner Westover, who have both recorded higher performance ratings to this point but each have their own questions to answer.