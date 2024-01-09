Any Second Now to skip Warwick after being allotted top weight in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase

Ted Walsh won’t be bringing 2022 Grand National runner-up over to Warwick for the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase on Saturday.
The 12-year-old was entered for the £100,000 contest on Monday but was handed top-weight on Tuesday from a mark of 159, having being pulled up at Aintree from a rating of 167 when he was last seen racing in England last April.
Speaking on our YouTube show Get Stuck In (out on YouTube later today), Walsh said: “It wouldn’t make any sense to go there off 159. He ran off 150 at Navan last time and he wasn’t over competitive, and the Irish handicapper has dropped him a couple more.
“I’ll run in the Thyestes instead off our own mark of 148.
“It would be exceptional if he’d got better at 12 than at nine or 10, I haven’t seen it, it’s a strange old world.
“Listen, Martin Greenwood has a job to do. I never thought he was the horse the English handicapper thought he was, but that’s just a difference of opinion.”
The Goffs Thyestes Chase will be run at Gowran Park on Thursday, January 25.
