Antepost views: Long Walk Hurdle preview for Ascot on December 23

We thought we’d take a look at the Long Walk Hurdle, which takes place at Ascot on the 23rd of the month, and it looks a race that might deliver an early Christmas present for punters if the entries hold up.

Even before Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park fought out the finish to the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury at the start of the month, the general thought process among most punters was that the staying division was open to anything with improvement to come this season, and for all we enjoyed seeing two old warriors giving it their all to finish 1-2, all that did was to reinforce the view that, come March and the Stayers' Hurdle, we may well see a new name on the trophy. Champ, another name that you can throw into the veterans mix, is one of the favourites for this and we all know his record fresh is a good one. It was a slight surprise, given Nicky Henderson's liking for that Newbury weekend, we didn’t see him there but he turned up first time out for this in 2021 and won it well, with Thyme Hill and Paisley Park in behind. At 11 rising 12, though, surely there are some younger legs out there capable of beating him, you’d imagine. Perhaps the race to concentrate on is the Betfair Stayers Handicap Hurdle at Haydock towards the end of November. Won by Slate Lane, who is sadly out for the season, some of those in behind caught the eye and are worthy of consideration for the Long Walk, for all they’ll be stepping into tougher company.

Crambo building to something big Crambo surely heads up the list from those that raced that day. He travelled as well as anything throughout the contest and kept catching the eye, despite the fact he had plenty to do. He looked like coming with a long, steady run down the outside having jumped three out with plenty in the tank, but it wasn’t long before he found himself in traffic and by the time Connor Brace extricated him after the last, the winner and second had gone. He fair sprinted home for third, though, and there was clearly running left in him.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Only six, connections are surely tempted by fences but at the same time must realise how open the staying division is. A win here would propel him up the order for the Stayers' Hurdle, for which he is a 25/1 chance at present. Finishing one place behind Crambo was Gowel Road, having his first run over hurdles since his seventh in the 2022 Coral Cup and his first run over anything for over a year, having been off since winning a small-field handicap chase at Ascot in the October of that year. He didn’t help himself by clattering a few hurdles at Haydock, showing some disdain for the smaller obstacles, and it may well have been a run merely to get him fitter before he resumes his chasing career. What it did do, though, was show that he stays and stays well, and in that respect he’s still unexposed. Nigel Twiston-Davies isn’t averse to tilting at windmills with a decent one and Gowel Road, at six times the price of Crambo, certainly isn’t one to discount.