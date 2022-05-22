Entries for the Wokingham Stakes and Royal Hunt Cup were published earlier this week and I was instantly drawn to the three horses left in the latter race by Joseph O’Brien, who will be desperate to open his Royal Ascot account as a trainer this summer and looks pretty well set to do so given the strength of his 2022 team overall.

Granted, Alessandro Algardi isn’t qualified as things stand as he’s only raced twice which falls short of the three required to participate in a Hunt Cup, while San Andreas is seemingly well in the grip of the assessor, and probably a good deal better on all-weather surfaces these days anyway.

That leaves TOSHIZOU and he’s a fascinating, lightly-raced colt who looks worth getting on side at the early odds – anything 16/1 or bigger represents fair value.

A son of Galileo out of Remember You, he’s very closely related to 2019 Windsor Castle winner Southern Hills so it wouldn’t be a surprise if O’Brien has had the Royal meeting in mind for this horse for a while.

That could even date back to last spring after he made a promising comeback behind Kyprios over 10 furlongs at Cork in April, but the horse presumably suffered a setback at some point soon after as he subsequently spent 107 days off the track - missing Ascot and the bulk of the summer - before posting another cracking effort when fourth in a mile handicap at the Curragh in August.

He simply failed to fire when sent off second-favourite (7/1) for the Irish Cambridgeshire later that month but got straight back on the right path with a fast-finishing second on his seasonal return at Limerick recently (replay below).