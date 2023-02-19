Christian Williams saddled a one-two in last year's Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton Park but Ian Ogg has eyes for another former winner in Saturday's contest.

Antepost tips: Saturday 25 February 2023 0.5pt e.w. Clondaw Castle in Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at 16/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The first four home from last year's Coral Trophy Handicap Chase are entered along with a few more besides, including The Big Breakaway and Annsam who were returned at 7/1 and 17/2 and they are among the market leaders once more. The Big Breakaway has been in good form - on softer ground over further - but is on a career high mark as a result - as is Annsam following a 7 lb rise - and has converted just one of his 10 chase starts while I wonder if Annsam shot his bolt in winning last month; although he is only eight and had just nine chase starts so improvement is feasible. Either way, the 6/1 and 10/1 don't make any appeal and I'm more interested in the claims of Kitty's Light. A year younger than Annsam, he's had more than twice as many chase starts but has proved a remarkably consistent and durable campaigner. It's been a slow season for trainer Christian Williams but more positive signs were confirmed when Cap Du Nord - winner of this race last year - dotted up at Ascot on Saturday. Speaking after the race Williams, who had been concerned Cap Du Nord would miss the Kempton cut, explained the decision, saying: “We think Frodon is going for the race next week which will push us out of the weights so we played our hand this week instead.”

It seems unlikely that Cap Du Nord will turn out to defend his crown but Kitty's Light (generally 12/1), who looked to be on the way back himself when a 20 length third behind Annsam last time, could well take his chance. Annsam was able to dominate that seven-runner field but may not be so fortunate on Saturday with plenty of potential rivals for the pace - especially if Frodon does line up - and it's that more than the 10 lb weight differential between the two rivals that could swing matters in Kitty's Light's favour. Kitty's Light is ante-post favourite for the same day's Eider Chase, a race previewed by Matt Brocklebank last week, but speaking last month Williams said 'we’ll look at the Scottish National, the bet365 and the Coral Trophy again' which offers hope that he will line up at Kempton. He beat all bar Cap Du Nord last year from an 8 lb higher mark in a race where those that raced up with the pace played little part in the finish. This strong stayer will need a similar scenario to unfold but that's feasible.