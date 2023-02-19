Christian Williams saddled a one-two in last year's Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton Park but Ian Ogg has eyes for another former winner in Saturday's contest.
0.5pt e.w. Clondaw Castle in Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at 16/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4)
The first four home from last year's Coral Trophy Handicap Chase are entered along with a few more besides, including The Big Breakaway and Annsam who were returned at 7/1 and 17/2 and they are among the market leaders once more.
The Big Breakaway has been in good form - on softer ground over further - but is on a career high mark as a result - as is Annsam following a 7 lb rise - and has converted just one of his 10 chase starts while I wonder if Annsam shot his bolt in winning last month; although he is only eight and had just nine chase starts so improvement is feasible.
Either way, the 6/1 and 10/1 don't make any appeal and I'm more interested in the claims of Kitty's Light.
A year younger than Annsam, he's had more than twice as many chase starts but has proved a remarkably consistent and durable campaigner. It's been a slow season for trainer Christian Williams but more positive signs were confirmed when Cap Du Nord - winner of this race last year - dotted up at Ascot on Saturday.
Speaking after the race Williams, who had been concerned Cap Du Nord would miss the Kempton cut, explained the decision, saying: “We think Frodon is going for the race next week which will push us out of the weights so we played our hand this week instead.”
It seems unlikely that Cap Du Nord will turn out to defend his crown but Kitty's Light (generally 12/1), who looked to be on the way back himself when a 20 length third behind Annsam last time, could well take his chance.
Annsam was able to dominate that seven-runner field but may not be so fortunate on Saturday with plenty of potential rivals for the pace - especially if Frodon does line up - and it's that more than the 10 lb weight differential between the two rivals that could swing matters in Kitty's Light's favour.
Kitty's Light is ante-post favourite for the same day's Eider Chase, a race previewed by Matt Brocklebank last week, but speaking last month Williams said 'we’ll look at the Scottish National, the bet365 and the Coral Trophy again' which offers hope that he will line up at Kempton.
He beat all bar Cap Du Nord last year from an 8 lb higher mark in a race where those that raced up with the pace played little part in the finish. This strong stayer will need a similar scenario to unfold but that's feasible.
Philip Hobbs and Tom George are the most successful current trainers in this race under its many guises but only the Slad based handler has an entry in 2021 winner CLONDAW CASTLE.
The 11-year-old would race from the same mark as when successful having missed the whole of 2022 and comes into the contest on the back of a similar(ish) preparation. In 2021 he chased home a Paul Nicholls-trained winner of the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton's Christmas meeting as he did last month when second to Pic D'Orhy.
Clondaw Castle didn't lay a glove on the 16 length winner but third home Paint The Dream had won his previous start by 14 lengths and he did enough to show that the fire still burns brightly.
George's popular grey Nacarat won this race for the second time - he also finished second and third, beaten just a neck on the first occasion - as an 11-year-old, coincidentally from the same rating of 154 as Clondaw Castle, so there is a recent precedent for a 'veteran' lifting this prize and George sent out 12-year-old stablemate Bun Doran to win at Sandown in the week. Ground conditions seem likely to be in Clondaw Castle's favour and the tactically versatile 16/1 chance has finished in the first two on all three visits to Kempton.
Part-owner Tim Syder has a potentially interesting second string to his bow in Killer Clown who dotted up at the course last March from a 5 lb lower mark, his second C&D win from as many visits; those races were over an intermediate trip and he has his stamina to prove.
Killer Clown's last run can be excused due to the stable's slump in the first half of the season but Emma Lavelle recently told a stable tour that he is pleasing her in his work and has been trained with this race in mind but I'd rather side with a runner proven at the trip and one who shouldn't be a hostage of fortune to the way the race is run.
Click here to back Clondaw Castle with Sky Bet
Published at 1216 GMT on 19/02/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.