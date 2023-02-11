Our expert tipped 14/1 Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque on Saturday - don't miss his early take on the Eider Chase at Newcastle later this month.

Antepost Value Bet tips: National Hunt season 2023 1pt win Bavington Bob in Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at 25/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Trained just half an hour’s drive from Newcastle Racecourse and already a perfect 2-2 at the Gosforth Park track, BAVINGTON BOB is positively begging to backed for the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase on February 25. He’s had a much quieter time of things this season but that was to be fully expected after a superb - and busy - 2021/22 campaign which saw Ann Hamilton’s stayer rack up five handicap wins over hurdles and fences in total. Even in defeat, he appeared to have legitimate excuses; one of those came at Sedgefield when trying to give possible Gold Cup contender Sounds Russian 6lb, form which reads extremely well in hindsight, while his final run of last term was admittedly a relatively disappointing one at Haydock but it came less than a fortnight after an impressive success at Kelso which probably took enough out of him after such a hectic schedule.

In short, he was seriously progressive last year and after two low-key runs in the autumn it was very encouraging to see the horse back to something close to peak form again when second behind Just Don’t Know in the Chairman’s Cup Handicap Chase back at Kelso last month. He was conceding well over a stone in weight to that rival so there was no disgrace in coming up a length and a half short on the day (10 lengths back to the third), especially as it looked a bit of a tee-up job following an 85-day layoff over Christmas. Bavington Bob hit his usual flat spot in both Newcastle outings last winter but he jumped superbly on each occasion and stayed on really powerfully to suggest he’ll absolutely love this first crack at a marathon trip. The configuration of the course here does lend itself to that kind of run-style as the home straight seems to go on for an eternity.