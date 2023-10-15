Antepost Classic tips: Best long-term bet for 2024 Oaks at Epsom

Our expert looks back on Newmarket's Dubai Future Champions Festival and nominates a beaten horse he's keen on backing for a Classic in 2024.

Antepost Value Bet tips: 2024 Classics 1pt win See The Fire in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365) – General 25/1 also fine Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Colts' Classics? Not much to see here... City Of Troy’s Dewhurst Stakes win was simply a joy to watch and, being a son of Justify out of Galileo mare Together Forever, this colt is both a considerable nod to the past while clearly representing a significant look ahead to the future for all at Ballydoyle. He really does have the hallmarks of a potential Coolmore behemoth, both on and off the track with a bit of luck, in years to come and if you’ve wound up here in the hope of me picking any holes whatsoever in this horse’s long-term prospects, or his weekend performance on the Rowley Mile, then I’m afraid I’m going to have to let you down sharply. The next time we’ll see City Of Troy on track is likely to be in the 2000 Guineas next May and he is now even-money favourite, closely followed by stablemate Henry Longfellow at 5/1. It is 14/1 Rosallion, 16/1 bar.

READ: Ben Linfoot's reaction and analysis

Interestingly, we don’t have to go back far at all to see how a similar dynamic played out for Godolphin, their unbeaten Dewhurst hero Native Trail going into the 2022 Guineas as the short-priced favourite and ultimately having to play second-fiddle to Charlie Appleby stable companion Coroebus, who had won the Group 3 Autumn Stakes on his final start at two. Coroebus was officially rated 115 and, in Henry Longfellow, City Of Troy has a 119-rated Group 1 winner standing in his way, and yet still the discrepancy in price does not look too great. I won’t be alone in fully expecting City Of Troy to be odds-on for the 2000 Guineas before too long, but we can safely let evens go with over six months to wait to be paid out. Aidan O’Brien already has the 2024 Derby market pretty well sewn up too as on top of the aforementioned pair (City Of Troy 5/2, Henry Longfellow 8/1), we have Diego Velazquez around the 7/1 mark for Epsom and that’s before his final outing of the year in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday week. Credit where it’s due, Charlie Appleby has been stressing how important the Dubai Future Champions Festival was going to be for his team of two-year-olds and, while opting to duck the Dewhurst entirely this time, he did land the Zetland Stakes with Arabian Crown and another Autumn Stakes (the fifth time he’s won the 1m G3 race) courtesy of Ancient Wisdom. Arabian Crown is a lovely horse who I could see developing into a St Leger type at three, but Ancient Wisdom is the one with a touch more brilliance about him and that’s going to have to be a prerequisite when they finally face up to the pick of the O’Brien mob next term. The 16s about him for the Derby isn’t exactly tempting, but I’m surprised most firms have his Arabian Crown even shorter. Focus on the Fillies The state of play when it comes to the 1000 Guineas and Oaks is a lot more open at this point and I reckon there’s a decent bet following the weekend’s action. Ylang Ylang was very good on the day and clearly benefited from the punishing pace set by 25/1 stable companion Brilliant, which helped draw out her stamina.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!