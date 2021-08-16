Matt Brocklebank rounds up the key market movers following the high-class action over the weekend at ParisLonghchamp as Trueshan and Real World were cut for Champions Day glory.

Champions Day movers Two of last year's six Champions Day heroes took in ParisLongchamp en route to Ascot - namely Wonderful Tonight and The Revenant, both of whom won over Arc weekend, landing the Prix de Royallieu and Prix Daniel Wildenstein before winning the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and QEII respectively. This year, the long-range market most significantly altered in light of Longchamp was the Long Distance Cup. Trueshan, a ready winner at Ascot last October, put in another impressive performance on the very soft ground to beat Stradivarius by four and a half lengths in Saturday's Prix du Cadran. That prompted him to tighten at the head of the betting ahead of his Champions Day defence, and he's now no bigger than the 6/4 on offer with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair. There was also a reaction in the same market to Manobo's latest triumph earlier on the same card. The unbeaten Godolphin three-year-old handled the move up to a mile and seven furlongs well as he beat stablemate Kemari in the Prix Chaudenay. It remains to be seen whether he's pitched into the big league against older horses later this month, or put away for a Cup campaign in 2022. The Godolphin team also have decisions to make when it comes to the QEII. Real World (6/1 generally) looks to have gone above stablemate Master Of The Seas (10/1) and Benbatl in the pecking order for this race, with Saeed bin Suroor possibly now looking at the Breeders' Cup Mile for the latter, though Prix Daniel Wildenstein winner Real World was also clipped in the betting for the Champion Stakes (8/1 generally) and has already proved his stamina for 10 furlongs when winning at Newbury in July.

Breeders' Cup movers British and Irish runners swept the board in the four major Grade One turf races on the Saturday of last year's Breeders' Cup courtesy of Tarnawa, Glass Slippers, Audarya and Order Of Australia. All bar the latter competed on Arc weekend so it would be reasonable to assume we saw some serious Del Mar players again this time around. Tarnawa is the obvious starting point having put up a brave effort to be second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Bookmakers reacted by cutting her odds for a repeat win in the BC Turf, Paddy Power going 9/4 having been 7/2 heading into the weekend. A Case Of You looks likely to try and follow Glass Slippers in winning the Prix de l'Abbaye and Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, though it's well worth remembering Kevin Ryan's filly was the first European to win the US contest in its 12-year history. Ado McGuinness' horse is also expected to encounter contrasting ground conditions come the first weekend of November in Southern California. Space Blues is now well and truly proven on all kinds of going and Sky Bet make him 4/1 for the Breeders' Cup Mile. His Prix de la Foret victory is likely to be rated a career-best effort from the five-year-old and trainer Charlie Appleby intimated Del Mar could be his swansong. The 4s looks tight enough in an admittedly immature market at this stage, but the horse could be ideally suited to this kind of test around a two-turn mile. Audarya was undone by the testing ground in the Prix de l'Opera, according to trainer James Fanshawe, who will let the dust settle before making a plan for the rest of her campaign. She's 11/2 with Sky Bet but 8s with Paddy Power and Betfair for a repeat in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf. The juveniles Zellie and Angel Bleu also sparked a reaction in their Del Mar odds. Andre Fabre's Zellie has been steadily progressive all season and came with a late run under a fine Oisin Murphy ride to win the Prix Marcel Boussac. She's 8/1 and among Sky Bet's early favourites for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf, a market headed by Jessie Harrington's Discoveries at 5/1. Paddy Power introduced Angel Bleu at 8/1 for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, though he could have a more pressing engagement to deal with first having been left in contention for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Classic movers Betfair and Paddy make Ralph Beckett's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Angel Bleu 16/1 (from 50/1) for next year's 2000 Guineas, while Sky Bet halved his Classic price to 20/1 from 40s. Zellie was introduced at 16/1 for the 1000 Guineas by Sky Bet, with Paddy Power and Betfair pricing her up at 12s for the French Guineas - the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches. Noble Truth, three-quarters of a length second to Angel Blue in the Lagardere having made the running, is 66/1 in places for the Cazoo Derby ahead of a potential shot at the Group One Critérium de Saint-Cloud later this month.

2022 Arc de Triomphe Sky Bet have priced up the 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and have joint-favourites at this stage with Sunday's second and third, Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane, both available at 8/1. The shock winner Torquator Tasso is a 10/1 shot to follow in the hoofprints of recent dual winners Enable and Treve, while Hurricane Lane's stablemate Adayar, fourth at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, is also 10/1 with fifth home Sealiway 14/1. The only other horse currently quoted is the very highly-touted Frankel filly Raclette (20/1), who is unbeaten from two juvenile starts but was taken out of the Marcel Boussac on the morning of the race following heavy rain.

SKY BET Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Angel Bleu - 12/1 from 20/1 for Dewhurst Manobo - 8/1 from 14/1 for Long Distance Cup Real World - 6/1 from 8/1 for QEII Trueshan - 6/4 from 9/4 for Long Distance Cup Zellie - 8/1 from 12/1 for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf Space Blues - 4/1 first show for Breeders' Cup Mile Zellie - 16/1 first show for 1000 Guineas Angel Bleu – 20/1 from 40/1 for 2000 Guineas Tarnawa, Hurricane Lane – 8/1 favourites for 2022 Arc de Triomphe

PADDY POWER Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Real World – 6/1 from 10/1 for QEII Real World – 8/1 from 10/1 for Champion Stakes Manobo – 10/1 from 14/1 for Long Distance Cup Trueshan – 6/4 from 5/2 for Long Distance Cup Angel Bleu – 8/1 first show for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Tarnawa – 9/4 from 7/2 for Breeders’ Cup Turf A Case Of You – 12/1 from 25/1 for Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Angel Bleu – 16/1 from 50/1 for 2000 Guineas Zellie – 12/1 first show for French 1000 Guineas