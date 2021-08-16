Sporting Life
Audarya poses at trainer James Fanshawe's yard
Audarya poses at trainer James Fanshawe's yard

Audarya none the worse for Prix de l'Opera exertions at ParisLongchamp

By Keith Hamer
11:52 · MON October 04, 2021

James Fanshawe will let the dust settle before deciding on the next move for Audarya following her creditable effort in defeat at ParisLongchamp.

The testing conditions found the five-year-old mare out in the closing stages on Sunday, after she appeared to be going strongly over a furlong out in the Prix de l’Opera.

Audarya ultimately had to settle for fourth place, a length and a half behind the winner Rougir.

She holds an entry in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 16 and could bid to defend her crown in the Maker’s Mark Filly And Mare Turf at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar next month.

“She ran very well. She was fine after the race and was good this morning,” said Fanshawe.

“We don’t know what we’ll do next. We’ll see how she is over the next 10 days and then have a think.

“She came there to run really well, and the ground just found her out.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

