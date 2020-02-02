Andy Dufresne to swerve Cheltenham Festival

Connections of Andy Dufresne have decided to skip the Cheltenham Festival with the promising novice hurdler.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the six-year-old was purchased by JP McManus for £330,000 from the Tattersalls sale at Cheltenham in March 2018.

He won his only bumper at Down Royal by 10 lengths and scored on his hurdling debut at Navan by 11 lengths.

Beaten by Paul Nolan's Latest Exhibition in the Navan Novice Hurdle, he returned to winning ways last time out when beating Captain Guinness in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "He's not had a setback, we're just giving him more time and he'll run away in Ireland.

"He won't go to the Festival this year, there are a few nice races for him in Ireland so he'll run in some of those."

