They went a sedate gallop in the 1m4f contest and Oisin Murphy rode Constitution Hill handy in second as he took a lead off Besieged, but it turned into a sprint in the straight.

Constitution Hill (11/2) hit the front briefly in the final quarter mile, but they were queueing up to take him on and Amiloc (100/30) and El Cordobes (11/10 favourite) swept by.

Hollie Doyle kicked on aboard Amiloc in the final furlong to keep El Cordobes at bay by a neck, with Lion's Pride running on for third.

Doyle said: "Great performance from him, he deserved that today, he's not really had the rub of the green.

"It was quite tactical, I had to hold my position. I was happy for Constitution Hill to give me cover, he needed a few reminders to get rolling and he hit the line hard.

"He has gears, he's just a character really, lots of ability."

On Constitution Hill Nicky Henderson said: “He was great. They didn’t go very quick – we could have done with a quicker pace up front to take the sprint out of it.

"The last two times, he’s broken well but hasn’t got into a great position. We’ve been trying to sharpen it up a little and he came into that bend roaring for it.

"He’s loving it and those are good horses that we’ve come up against.

“We’ll give him a break now and have him ship-shape for an early campaign. Not for Cheltenham though, I’m afraid!”