I reach Toddington services before I start to regret the decision to venture South on a Wednesday evening.

It’s warm there and I feel, in a non-Constitution Hill world, I could spend a happy hour or two at the slot machines, armed with a suitably festive-themed hot chocolate before calling at Greggs for a sausage roll to keep me company on the way home.

The destination must be disappointing for Constitution Hill, too. His last trip on the horsebox resulted in a dirty weekend in Milan, sipping Aperol Spritz and slurping spaghetti. The gelding had set off from Seven Barrows on Thursday for the Sunday race, which must have left plenty of time to stroll round the Castello Sforzesco and visit Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper at the Santa Maria delle Grazie. Did Birdie not do a cartoon?

Unfortunately for both Constitution Hill and I, the contrast is stark. Kempton Park is the coldest place on earth and whilst I leave the controversial topic of demolition firmly untouched, an outdoor heating system wouldn’t go amiss. Or a man who could walk around with an extension lead for my electric blanket - I’m not picky.

Early evening passes with a treble for the beaming Hollie Doyle and a winning half-brother to Pinatubo, but let’s be honest, that’s not why we’re here.

The Listed Unibet Floodlit Stakes is a Listed race in all but name, with the globetrotting El Cordobes and Lion’s Pride shivering in the cold, reminiscing about their holidays in Keeneland and Bahrain. The small, but bolstered, crowd are drawn to the pre-parade as Constitution Hill strolls in. He’s been here before on a brisk midweek evening and he’s getting used to this flat malarkey.

I’m stopped to show my accreditation by a gate attendant, who smiles.

“You’re the lady with the coat.”

I preen momentarily and am brought back to earth with a resounding bang.

“We can’t decide if we like it or not.”