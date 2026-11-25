Vicki Gibbins braved the Kempton cold to get a glimpse of Constitution Hill on Wednesday night in the Listed Floodlit Stakes.
I reach Toddington services before I start to regret the decision to venture South on a Wednesday evening.
It’s warm there and I feel, in a non-Constitution Hill world, I could spend a happy hour or two at the slot machines, armed with a suitably festive-themed hot chocolate before calling at Greggs for a sausage roll to keep me company on the way home.
The destination must be disappointing for Constitution Hill, too. His last trip on the horsebox resulted in a dirty weekend in Milan, sipping Aperol Spritz and slurping spaghetti. The gelding had set off from Seven Barrows on Thursday for the Sunday race, which must have left plenty of time to stroll round the Castello Sforzesco and visit Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper at the Santa Maria delle Grazie. Did Birdie not do a cartoon?
Unfortunately for both Constitution Hill and I, the contrast is stark. Kempton Park is the coldest place on earth and whilst I leave the controversial topic of demolition firmly untouched, an outdoor heating system wouldn’t go amiss. Or a man who could walk around with an extension lead for my electric blanket - I’m not picky.
Early evening passes with a treble for the beaming Hollie Doyle and a winning half-brother to Pinatubo, but let’s be honest, that’s not why we’re here.
The Listed Unibet Floodlit Stakes is a Listed race in all but name, with the globetrotting El Cordobes and Lion’s Pride shivering in the cold, reminiscing about their holidays in Keeneland and Bahrain. The small, but bolstered, crowd are drawn to the pre-parade as Constitution Hill strolls in. He’s been here before on a brisk midweek evening and he’s getting used to this flat malarkey.
I’m stopped to show my accreditation by a gate attendant, who smiles.
“You’re the lady with the coat.”
I preen momentarily and am brought back to earth with a resounding bang.
“We can’t decide if we like it or not.”
Oisin Murphy is back on board for the Floodlit and the pair make their way out to the all-weather track, floodlights sending ominous shadows over the jumps course. Plenty of water has passed under the bridge since Constitution Hill’s emphatic win in the 2024 Christmas Hurdle at Kempton; could anyone have guessed that the story would lead to a mile-and-a-half Listed race on a dark November night?
Breaking evenly, Oisin allows Constitution Hill to find a path to the front of proceedings, sitting on leader Besieged’s quarters. He travels strongly throughout and as the field turn for home, there’s a moment. Time pauses temporarily and all you can see is Oisin, sat quietly on a powerful Constitution Hill – it’s Southwell, all over again. He’s cruising at the two-furlong marker then the engine stutters, the light goes out. Amiloc, Lion’s Pride and El Cordobes pass but Constitution Hill hasn’t finished. He’s a well-beaten, but a very credible, fourth.
Nicky Henderson beams.
“He was great,” he says. “They didn’t go very quick – we could have done with a quicker pace up front to take the sprint out of it. The last two times, he’s broken well but hasn’t got into a great position. We’ve been trying to sharpen it up a little and he came into that bend roaring for it. He’s loving it and those are good horses that we’ve come up against.
“Oisin says it was his best flat performance. I don’t think he’s right, and the handicapper isn’t going to let him down.”
It still feels wrong to be interviewing Nicky Henderson under the lights at a mid-week flat meeting, but the team are comfortable at Kempton.
“I liked it in Italy!” laughs Nicky. “The horse did too, he put on seven kilograms whilst he was over there. They’re meant to lose weight on those trips!
“We’ll give him a break now and have him ship-shape for an early campaign. Not for Cheltenham though, I’m afraid!”
Whatever you think about the Constitution Hill flat circus, there’s a contentment to see a champion racehorse returning to the winners’ enclosure, happy and healthy. He’d bled in Italy but looks bright as a button, pulling groom Jayden round in circles and accepting grateful pats from connections.
“We go again,” smiles Nicky as he thanks Oisin after their debrief.
So we do, but only via Toddington services on the way home.
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