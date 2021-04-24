Catching Pigeons Saturday April 24 | Altior flying ahead of Celebration

Our gossip from the gallops column reports Altior to be flying at home ahead of Sandown on Saturday while there are several other fancies from our regular informant.

PLAN OF ATTACK - 3.40 Sandown

Rachel Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead are out to plunder another of our top jumping prizes after their "sterling" exploits at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals, and they could be at it again this weekend with the well fancied Plan Of Attack in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday. Despite the prevailing fast ground the 2021 renewal of this historic end-of-season marathon has attracted a very good field and a spirited defence of this valuable handicap can be expected from old rivals Potterman, Kitty's Light and El Presente, but PLAN OF ATTACK, a confirmed top-of-the-ground performer, was travelling strongly when he, rather unluckily fell at the tricky third last in the Fulke Walwyn, Kim Muir at the Festival and looked sure to be in the thick of the action at the finish. He looks well worth another chance.

ISOLATE - 1.55 Sandown

Alan King has some great chances on the card and has set a real poser pitching his classy flat performer On To Victory against the progressive ISOLATE in the Bet365 Novices Handicap Hurdle Championship Final. Preference is just for the latter. Both horses have been trained with the race very much in mind for some time, and if it were a flat race, Isolate would be getting nearly 30lbs from his stablemate. However, the selection has shown he can play a big part in a tough handicap with a respectable effort in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot in December when underfoot conditions resembled a mire and were right against him. The much faster ground here will be much more to his liking, and he will be sharper for his recent outing at Stratford, where he was in need of the race. He has also beaten the current market leader for this event, Celestial Force by 19 lengths at Taunton, and whilst the Paul Nicholls camp can point to a subsequent wind operation as an excuse for the performance, Isolate has improved physically since, and looks a very solid each-way proposition.

ALTIOR - 3.05 Sandown

ALTIOR can confirm his position among the leading two milers with victory in the Bet365 Celebration Chase. This Group 1 contest fully lives up to its billing with reigning champ Put The Kettle On and the ever reliable Sceau Royal, in opposition and Altior will have to be at his best to see them off. Once again he has had to endure another troubled season, but he seems back in very good form after missing the Festival, and now has the advantage of being a fresh horse at this late stage of the campaign. The fitting of cheek pieces seems to have sharpened him up, judged on the evidence of some very smart work on the Lambourn Downs, and connections are very hopeful he can do his bit to light up this cracking final fixture of the season.

CASCOVA - 5.25 Sandown

CASCOVA, a stablemate of Altior, has improved significantly since the ground has dried up, and this fast improving gelding can follow up his very easy win over Manvers House and subsequent Warwick winner Sopran Thor in the Bet365 Handicap Hurdle.

FINEST SOUND - 4.35 Haydock

FINEST SOUND looked a shade unlucky not to prevail when beaten a short head by the promising Astro King on his return to action and is fancied to go one better in the Casumo Proud To Support British Racing Handicap at Haydock. The third Nugget, boosted the form when landing the Newbury Spring Cup a week ago, and Simon Crisford's lightly raced four year old looks the sort to progress further.

DREAMLOPER - 2.50 Haydock

Ed Walker's DREAMLOPER is just preferred to fellow Lambourn-trained Persuasion in the Casumo Best Odds Handicap. A consistent performer in his first season winning two of his five starts, he is expected to continue his rise up the ratings this season, and this looks a very good launch port, especially as he has drawn a favourable stall position.

GIVEPEACEACHANCE - 8.15 Wolverhampton

Denis Coakley has his small but select team in good heart and GIVEPEACEACHANCE can underline the point with a big run in the EBC Group - Your Workplace Technology Partner Handicap at Wolverhampton. Although this will be her first outing on the flat for 541 days, she has been in good form over hurdles during the Winter and managed to get her head in front at Southwell early last month. She looks very nicely handicapped if she can replicate that form on her return to the flat, especially with top apprentice Laura Pearson taking off another 5lb.

ALDBOURNE - 2.00 Salisbury (Sunday) Salisbury throws the gates open for the first time this season on Sunday, and one of its most successful trainers Andrew Balding saddles a promising two year old called ALDBOURNE in the opening British EBF Novice Stakes. Named after the popular village near Lambourn where part owner Charlie Vigors has his stud come livery facilities, the son of Awtaad has been moving well in his preparatory work, but faces some potentially useful opponents, including Clive Cox's newcomer Mohi and Joe Tuite's Mr Professor, a son of Cox's former smart sprinter Profitable. All should be noted for future exchanges.