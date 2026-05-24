Almaqam wins Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh

There was delight for Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark as Almaqam (13/2) broke his Group 1 duck in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

In the build-up to the big day, Walker had spoken of his frustration with Almaqam, saying: "In many ways become he’s become a bit disappointing, dare I say it. "He’s actually the highest-rated horse I’ve ever trained and his form is exceptional but it really dawned on me in Dubai when Fort George took on Rebel’s Romance who was rated 121, a pound lower than Almaqam, and he was the winner of $12million and nine Group or Grade Ones." Almaqam is frustrating no more after winning a smart renewal of the 10 furlong contest in which horses trained in Britain filled the first three places. Edward Hamilton fulfilled front-running duties for stablemate and 4/6 favourite Minnie Hauk who was taken back in the pack by Ryan Moore after a level break by the whole field. In contrast, Shoemark moved Almaqam up onto the shoulders of the second-placed runner, Tiberius Thunder, and made the most of his race position. The order didn't change until rounding the home turn when Bay City Roller and Minnie Hauk began to edge closer. Bay City Roller drew alongside Almaqam, with Edward Hamilton having weakened out of contention, and may even have headed the eventual winner but Shoemark and Almaqam had more up their sleeve and fought back to win by two lengths. Saddadd - owned, like the winner, by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum - came from last to finish on the girth of Bay City Roller, only three parts of a length behind. There were six lengths back to Green Impact in fourth with Minnie Hauk only fifth.

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