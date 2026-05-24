Almaqam wins Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh

There was delight for Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark as Almaqam (13/2) broke his Group 1 duck in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.
In the build-up to the big day, Walker had spoken of his frustration with Almaqam, saying: "In many ways become he’s become a bit disappointing, dare I say it.
"He’s actually the highest-rated horse I’ve ever trained and his form is exceptional but it really dawned on me in Dubai when Fort George took on Rebel’s Romance who was rated 121, a pound lower than Almaqam, and he was the winner of $12million and nine Group or Grade Ones."
Almaqam is frustrating no more after winning a smart renewal of the 10 furlong contest in which horses trained in Britain filled the first three places.
Edward Hamilton fulfilled front-running duties for stablemate and 4/6 favourite Minnie Hauk who was taken back in the pack by Ryan Moore after a level break by the whole field.
In contrast, Shoemark moved Almaqam up onto the shoulders of the second-placed runner, Tiberius Thunder, and made the most of his race position. The order didn't change until rounding the home turn when Bay City Roller and Minnie Hauk began to edge closer.
Bay City Roller drew alongside Almaqam, with Edward Hamilton having weakened out of contention, and may even have headed the eventual winner but Shoemark and Almaqam had more up their sleeve and fought back to win by two lengths.
Saddadd - owned, like the winner, by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum - came from last to finish on the girth of Bay City Roller, only three parts of a length behind. There were six lengths back to Green Impact in fourth with Minnie Hauk only fifth.
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Shoemark was the first to face the Racing TV cameras and when asked how he was feeling, replied: "Oh great, thrilled to get a Group 1 at this stage of the season and cement my relationship with Ed, thrilled with this horse who thoroughly deserves it.
"He was only a Group 3 winner and I'm glad he's broken his Group 1 maiden and in some style. It was his first run of the year and we expected him to almost take a step forward for today. It's a long season ahead but what a horse to go to war with. He gave me a wonderful feel and he's clearly a horse who is improving with age.
"He's a horse that you have to engage early, if you let him drop out of the gates he never engages in the race at all so we have to get the revs up early. He picked up, showed a wicked turn of foot and hit the line strong."
Walker added: "This horse has always promised but not quite delivered and we've had the utmost faith in him. Thrilled to get it done and hopefully onwards and upwards and he can have a big year.
"I didn't love the track, it was watered and I thought it was quite poached and quickening up but it was perfectly safe to have a go and we had vowed that this year we were going to be a little bit more bold with him with regard to ground conditions. He's a bit older now and I think we can afford to be a bit bolder with the ground.
"We're very lucky to have Kieran on our side now on a more regular basis and I try to let these guys ride on instinct and he knows what he's doing so I left it to him. For his first run of the year I thought he was maybe being bold enough but he nailed it and it's great to see him riding with so much confidence and he's happy, he's a brilliant jockey and he's showing that now."
As for Almarqam, Walker is keen to let the colt take on the likes of Daryz and Ombudsman, saying: "You've got Ascot and the Eclipse, it's a seriously difficult division, but I think this horse may just be coming into his own this year and we'll certainly have a go."
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