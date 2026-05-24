Minnie Hauk remains on course for Royal Ascot despite Curragh defeat

Aidan O'Brien was far from despondent despite Minnie Hauk's defeat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday.

Minnie Hauk enjoyed a fabulous 2025, winning the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks before running Daryz to a head in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe before a slightly disappointing sixth at the Breeders' Cup in November. Starting out for the new season over 10 furlongs, Minnie Hauk was made the 4/6 favourite but could only trail home a well beaten fifth as Almaqam gained a breakthrough Group 1 success. O'Brien, however, felt there was an obvious reason to explain away the performance, telling Racing TV: "It was easy to know what happened there. "They jumped to go and they went for three furlongs. Ryan made the decision when they were going that he was going to take his time on her and that was the right thing to do. But then the pace went out of the race, so Ryan ended up back in a slowly run mile and a quarter on a mile and a half filly so he had no chance.

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