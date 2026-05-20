Tattersalls Gold Cup preview: Almaqam ready to return

After a frustrating 2025, the five-year-old is in line to face Minnie Hauk in her own backyard at the weekend as connections hope for a clear shot at the big races this time around.

“It’s definitely the plan. He’s been in great shape and has a really good spring. He just frustratingly scoped dirty, a few of ours did in April-time and we just missed our prep race which was going to be the Gordon Richards or the Ganay. The Ganay would have been too quick ground anyway," the trainer told Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“It was a shame not to get that run into him at Sandown but he’s been training really well, looks great and I think he’s straighter than I had him for his first run last year when he definitely needed it in the Gordon Richards.

“But he’s a big horse and will probably improve for a run but he’s as fit as we can have him and has been away for a few gallops and looks great. I’m finally looking forward to seeing back on the track."