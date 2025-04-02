All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith has looked through the card at Southwell this evening and has picked out two bets.

All-Weather Angle: Wednesday April 2 1pt win Best Adventure in the 4.55 Southwell at 5/1 (William Hill, 9/2 Bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Royale Goodnight in the 6.30 Southwell at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The opening race at Southwell today looks a belter for the grade, with the progressive Tuco Salamanca chasing a four-timer after another easy success at Newcastle on Saturday. He’s a very worthy favourite, but this time he faces more interesting types, notably the Andrew Balding-trained BEST ADVENTURE.

This horse cost 650,000 guineas as a yearling and he showed plenty of ability in four starts on turf last season while still looking a work in progress. He attracted support on his debut at Haydock, but was in need of the experience, and he built on that promise as expected when runner-up to a nice sort at Lingfield next time. That form worked out well and he run to a similar level in a much stronger race at Sandown after which was won by smart Ruling Court, who went on to run well in a hot renewal of the Acomb Stakes and has recently bolted up at Meydan in preparation for the 2000 Guineas.

Admittedly, Best Adventure was put in his place on that occasion, beaten around eight lengths in fourth, but he started second favourite that day, which gives an insight into the regard that he’s held in. He started favourite for his handicap debut on his first start over a mile at Doncaster on his final start and, while he didn’t quite meet expectations, he was just unable to quicken as expected off a steady gallop, but he kept on in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride.

Connections have gelded him since and he should get a stronger pace to aim at on his return with several in this field who like to front run or race prominently. His style of racing should be well suited to an artificial surface, too, and he’s bred to be quite a bit better than his current mark of 75. Best Adventure is just the type to progress through the handicap ranks this season and I think he will be rated quite a bit higher come the autumn. Another horse I expect to run a big race at Southwell is ROYALE GOODNIGHT. She started at 25/1 for her debut but impressed with how she went through her race to make a winning start.

That race looked a hot one beforehand, with several well-bred types representing big yards on show and, while that form hasn’t really worked out, Royale Goodnight looked a cut above her rivals. She travelled very well on that occasion, knowing her job, but catching the eye with how she moved into contention, still on the bridle in behind the leaders when pulled out to win her race around a furlong from home. Her response was instant and she shot forward again when given a reminder with the stick, well on top at the line. The fact that connections pitched her in at Listed level next time suggests she’s held in high regard and it’s probably best to put a line through that run. It was run on ground which Timeform described as heavy, which more than likely didn’t suit given how fluently she travelled on debut, and she probably did too much too soon, also. Royale Goodnight steps up markedly in trip on her return from five months off, which poses a new question, but her sire Golden Horn is an influence on stamina, and there doesn’t appear to be much pace on, which should place the emphasis more on speed. Based on her debut form, an opening mark of 77 looks attractive, and she clearly goes well when fresh, so she returns with an attractive profile returned to an artificial surface for a yard who haven’t had many runners of late but the ones that have seen the track have acquitted themselves well. Preview posted at 0945 BST on 02/04/2025