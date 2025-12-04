Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Chepstow and Sandown

Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks back on a huge weekend before previewing some of the major races to come at Aintree and Sandown.

What was your over-riding feeling following this year’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle and where now for the protagonists? My over-riding feeling was of astonishment. When Constitution Hill came down in such dramatic fashion at the second flight it filled everyone with horror, albeit we knew very quickly that he was unharmed, but it was shocking in the moment. Then for The New Lion to look suspiciously like he was going to run out and then ultimately fall himself provided the next shot of unexpected cortisol. Anzadam was unable to take advantage for whatever reason and whilst I adore Golden Ace and was thrilled for her connections, it wasn’t the race we expected. I’m relieved it’s not for me to decide where next for the protagonists. I suspect Dan Skelton will continue down the path toward the Champion Hurdle, for which The New Lion is now 5/1 with Sky Bet. Lossiemouth hardened in the market in reaction to the Fighting Fifth and is now 2/1 favourite.

Her stablemate Anzadam is expected to improve for his second place finish but is as big as 16/1 now. Constitution Hill’s stablemate, Sir Gino, is quoted as 7/2 second-favourite and let’s not forget how good he looked in winning the Fighting Fifth last season when drafted in as the super-sub. Should Nicky Henderson decide to revert to hurdles with his dual Grade 2-winning chaser he would be a popular choice. The Christmas Hurdle could be on his agenda. So, what next for Constitution Hill? It’s a real conundrum and not a decision to be made in haste. It’s clear everyone has a view and Nicky Henderson won’t be swayed by opinions, other than his own and those of his trusted team. There’s also a feeling that eight years of age is verging on too old to send a hurdler chasing, but on the other hand there are those that believe he may respect a fence more given that his hurdling has become unreliable. If it were any other horse than him with form figures of FF-5F you would think it was madness to continue but it’s not, and he's fantastic. If only he could remember how to successfully get from A to B.

Just how big an achievement for Dan Skelton was Panic Attack completing the Cheltenham-Newbury double? That was a magnificent achievement and a bold decision to go for the double. I had serious doubts about her stamina for the 3m 2f trip, but they proved unfounded with plenty left in reserve judging by the way she cleared the final fence, with plenty of air underneath her. The sub-plot here was that of conditional jockey Tristan Durrell who had the faith of team Skelton behind him in getting the opportunity on the mare in a race as prestigious as the Coral Gold Cup. Harry has mentored him along the way and that showed, with a polished performance in the saddle. She’s now 25/1 with Sky Bet for the Grand National.

Tristan Durrell celebrates as Panic Attack wins the Coral Gold Cup

Il Etait Temps is odds-on favourite for Saturday’s Tingle Creek – is it as simple as that? He’s 8/11 favourite and is unbeaten since his Arkle third back in March 2024, so he has earned a price as short as that. He comes into this having run and won already this season and he beat Jonbon at Sandown in the Celebration Chase back in April. He has plenty to recommend him. L’Eau du Sud trounced Jonbon in the Shloer Chase but he was fully wound up for that assignment and may not have as much improvement fitness-wise in him as some of the others. He's a 5/2 shot. It was disappointing to see Jonbon run below par at Cheltenham on his return, but he didn’t enjoy conditions and is sure to strip fitter for his return. I’m afraid it’s unexciting but I’m going for the Willie Mullins-trained favourite in this.

L'Eau Du Sud v Il Etait Temps at Sandown