The six-year-old crashed out when leading at the second last hurdle, the same flight at which Constitution Hill departed on the first circuit of Gosforth Park.

Thankfully he was unscathed afterwards and now his team is looking to get him back on track next time, although no firm target is on the mind as of yet.

Speaking to Racing TV at Haydock on Wednesday, the trainer said: “There wasn’t anything that needed any treatment, the physios were with him on Sunday morning just in case, but he’s fine. I think we got away with it, obviously that he’s OK, but we didn’t get away with the fact he can be over-brave at his jumps.

“Two out at Cheltenham he was very flat, very low. The last at Cheltenham he only just made it. We saw on the Tuesday that week State Man not quite make it and unfortunately at Newcastle on Saturday it was our turn to not quite make it.

“He left a leg down which is a dangerous thing for them to do but he is an intelligent horse and I’d like to say he's a thinker who will go home and learn from this. He is a brave horse so I don’t see him not going back and facing those hurdles as aggressively as he has but hopefully will be a bit sharper on his feet.