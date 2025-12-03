Dan Skelton hopes The New Lion will learn from his fall in Saturday's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
The six-year-old crashed out when leading at the second last hurdle, the same flight at which Constitution Hill departed on the first circuit of Gosforth Park.
Thankfully he was unscathed afterwards and now his team is looking to get him back on track next time, although no firm target is on the mind as of yet.
Speaking to Racing TV at Haydock on Wednesday, the trainer said: “There wasn’t anything that needed any treatment, the physios were with him on Sunday morning just in case, but he’s fine. I think we got away with it, obviously that he’s OK, but we didn’t get away with the fact he can be over-brave at his jumps.
“Two out at Cheltenham he was very flat, very low. The last at Cheltenham he only just made it. We saw on the Tuesday that week State Man not quite make it and unfortunately at Newcastle on Saturday it was our turn to not quite make it.
“He left a leg down which is a dangerous thing for them to do but he is an intelligent horse and I’d like to say he's a thinker who will go home and learn from this. He is a brave horse so I don’t see him not going back and facing those hurdles as aggressively as he has but hopefully will be a bit sharper on his feet.
“But I don’t want to distract from the fact that he was probably going faster than he's ever done in his life and I think that’s what led to it rather than indecision, I think it was speed but they’re there to be jumped.
“Fair play to the winner, Golden Ace, to Jeremy Scott and his team. She’s done it again, we can't keep calling her lucky and very well done to them.
“We don’t have to go back to the drawing board but we have to go and get it right. But the one thing I was very happy with on Saturday, the one thing I wanted to see more than anything, was that he coped with two miles.
“And it was quite obvious, to me anyway and everyone connected with the horse, that two miles we’re very happy with."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.