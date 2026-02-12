Alex Hammond Racing Blog and Tips for Ascot and Wincanton

Alex Hammond reflects on some of last week's performances at Newbury before looking ahead to a few big contests this weekend.
Who impressed you most last weekend out of Sober Glory, Haiti Couleurs and Lulamba?
They were all impressive and all enhanced their reputations. Sober Glory got back to winning ways and is on target for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and Haiti Couleurs is a strong British contender for the Gold Cup. Let’s not forget Tutti Quanti who could be supplemented into the Champion Hurdle after his win at the track.
However, one of the points we made on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday was the level that Lulamba had to run to in order to win the Game Spirit Chase. It was going to take a classy performance to beat Saint Segal on official ratings given the allocated weights at the weekend, yet he managed to do it.
He emulated former Nicky Henderson-trained stars Sprinter Sacre and Altior in winning the race as a novice, but he beat better opposition than they did. He wasn’t perfect in doing so, but conditions were extreme, so you can forgive him that.
I noticed in the BHA stewards report that the Veterinary Officer reported that Lulamba had struck into his left foreleg. That’s not an unusual injury, so let’s hope it was superficial. I’m sure we’d have heard if that was not the case. So, a very satisfactory display and one that showed us how exciting he is. He’s Sky Bet’s 11/8 favourite to win the Arkle and whilst that seems skinny, it's a fair representation of his chance.
Where does Tutti Quanti’s future lie following his all-the-way win in the William Hill Hurdle?
So, as you have just read, Tutti Quanti's performance warranted a mention in the above answer which shows how impressive he looked at Newbury. He carried 12 stone to victory which had never been done before, albeit this wasn’t as strong a renewal as some of the previous editions of this race.
He’s a big horse in stature so I can see that he’s only just reaching his peak physically and talk of supplementing for the Champion Hurdle wouldn’t look out of place after this dominant performance.
His future lies over fences next season and that’s when he’ll really take off but if there is sufficient ease in the ground at Cheltenham, I’d be inclined to roll the dice. He’s 20/1 NRNB with Sky Bet as we speak.
How do you see the hot favourite Alexei faring in the Kingwell Hurdle this Saturday?
Previously, I’d have told you I was concerned about the heavy ground for him as it has been reported that those conditions aren’t Alexei's optimum. However, when he won the Greatwood the ground was described as soft at Cheltenham, so it doesn’t seem to be as much of a concern.
Trainer Joe Tizzard has his team firing on all cylinders, so that is a positive for his chance, but I still have a niggling doubt about that ground. Someone told me it has rained every day in 2026 so far, and it’s been relentless in recent days.
Rubaud is his main rival in the betting but he’s another that has been kept away from attritional conditions. Secret Squirrel has talent but once again, really testing ground is an unknown. The same can’t be said for outsider Intellotto, who has his first start for Daisy Hitchins having been bought out of Joseph O’Brien’s stable. This is a race I’d rather just watch.
Is the Betfair Ascot Chase Jonbon’s to lose?
It is, but Pic D’Orhy saves his best for this track, and this race, and he will make history in becoming the first triple winner of the Grade 1 with a victory on Saturday. He also comes here fresh, which suits him and trainer Paul Nicholls is operating at a 35% strike rate at the time of writing.
Pic D’Orhy ran below expectations when only third in the 1965 Chase at Ascot in November, but that came just three weeks after his second in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and it may have left its mark on him. I suspect he’s been freshened up for this.
I wouldn’t back Jonbon at restrictive odds but would happily have Pic D’Orhy on my side at the right price.
Give us another name or two to note for the back end of the week…
I haven’t studied the racing with a fine-toothed comb just yet, but I’ll be off to Ascot on Saturday. Given the conditions there, it might be worth taking on hot favourite Thomas Mor in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase despite his superior rating. The Jukebox Kid will love the ground and trainer Ben Pauling is enjoying an excellent season.
Elsewhere on the card, Starzand needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par runs but he is held in high regard by his trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White. He’s entered for the opening novices’ hurdle.
I’d be keener on Listentoyourheart in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle if the ground wasn't as testing as predicted. So that’s more a note of caution rather than one to note.
By Saturday, I’ll have all the winners!
On a different note, a frisson of excitement ran through the Sky Sports Racing gallery when I read the Sporting Life Instagram post on Wednesday saying that Willie Mullins is looking to take on Constitution Hill at Southwell a week on Friday. How exciting to think that this race will shape into a real test for Nicky Henderson’s horse, and us racing fans will be the beneficiary of that.
Published at 13:00 GMT on 12/02/26
