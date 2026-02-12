How Jonbon compares to the most prolific Grade 1-winning chasers

Victory in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday would provide Jonbon with his 11th Grade 1 over fences, a tally that only the great Kauto Star has eclipsed this century.

Kauto Star is out in a league of his own with 16 Grade 1 wins over fences, placing him five clear of fellow dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin des Champs. Jonbon joined Beef or Salmon, Moscow Flyer and Un de Sceaux on ten Grade 1 chase wins after digging deep in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last month. It also saw Jonbon narrowly eclipse the nine top-level chase wins achieved by two of trainer Nicky Henderson's great two-milers, Altior and Sprinter Sacre. Cue Card and Master Minded, with eight Grade 1s apiece, complete the list of the ten most prolific top-level chasers this century.

Jonbon, with a peak Timeform end-of-season rating of 172, is the lowest-rated chaser among the top ten. His reputation also suffers - at least in comparison with the best horses of the modern era - due to his lack of Cheltenham Festival success; Beef or Salmon is the only other horse in the top ten who failed to win at the Festival. Jonbon isn't even the highest-rated horse in his immediate family - that distinction goes to Douvan who won six Grade 1s over fences and earned a Timeform rating of 182 - but a tally of ten Grade 1 chase wins and counting is testament to his excellent attitude, consistency and robustness. Admirable and talented though he is, Jonbon's success is also partly attributable to a lack of depth in Britain. He has yet to finish outside the first two in 26 starts under Rules, but he has never competed in a race with a double-figure field and six of his Grade 1 wins were in contests with fewer than five runners. He has been found another excellent opportunity in the Ascot Chase, where he is up against only five opponents and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 9 lb from Pic d'Orhy.

Most prolific chasers by peak end-of-season Timeform rating 192 Sprinter Sacre

191 Kauto Star

184 Moscow Flyer

181 Cue Card

181 Galopin des Champs

180 Altior

179 Master Minded

174x Beef or Salmon

174 Un de Sceaux

172 Jonbon