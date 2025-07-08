Alex Hammond Blog: Weekend racing preview

Could you see Ombudsman reversing Coral-Eclipse form with Delacroix at some point?

Well, it may not have been pretty, and it was certainly dramatic but blooming heck it was entertaining. The best laid plans of mice and men often goes awry to (mis)quote a famous poem, but that’s what happened to Ryan Moore on board Delacroix. Despite that he dramatically got up to mug Ombudsman for an unlikely victory. Ombudsman was sent off favourite thanks to his win at Royal Ascot and his lofty official rating, but he lost little in defeat and a match up in the future will be box office.

Don’t forget they are both likely to face Ombudsman’s stablemate Field Of Gold in the future and that would be some horserace. The Juddmonte International at York is the likely spot for that humdinger for which Sky Bet make Field Of Gold their favourite with Ombudsman and Delacroix fighting for second favouritism in next month’s Group One. I’m not going to put my neck on the block by naming the winner in any future rematches, but I feel it’s a close enough fight for the result to go either way. Two magnificent racehorses and it will be a real thrill wherever they rock up in the future.

What did you make of Sunday's Prix Jean Prat as the locals dominated at Deauville?

That was another superb race with Woodshauna narrowly coming out on top for Francis-Henri Graffard, Christophe Soumillon, and new owners Resolute Bloodstock. This horse went through the sales ring at the recent Goffs London Sales on the Monday of Royal Ascot week and John Stewart paid £625,000 for this colt, which looks decent trade for this relatively new owner to the sport.

Stewart has plenty of main character energy and brings some sparkle to racing. Runner-up Maranoa Charlie was also sporting new silks having been purchased by Bond Thoroughbreds since his last run and they were understandably thrilled with his second placed finish. The Lion In Winter was happier over this shorter trip to take his first steps towards racing redemption and a return to a mile looks on the cards. Champion two-year-old Shadow Of Light faded in the closing stages and Cosmic Year, who was sent off favourite, ran too badly to be true having travelled well into the race. It’s possible we can blame the softest ground he’s raced on to date but that wasn’t his true running.