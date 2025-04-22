Alex Hammond Blog: Title race building to final day

Alex Hammond looks back on some highlights from the recent Flat action before previewing a compelling final day of the jumps season at Sandown.

Plenty of good racing on AW Finals Day - what were your highlights? The all-weather championships have really grown in stature. Now in its 12th season, the quality of runners on Finals Day was high with over £1m up for grabs. It was a pleasure to be there and the atmosphere at both Newcastle and at the Vase fixture at Lingfield with decent crowds was electric. We were treated to some superb finishes too with a few heads and necks the winning margins. A neck was the margin in the Easter Classic after David Egan executed his tactics to perfection on Salamanca who made all to beat Old Harrovian, who was perhaps unlucky for an in-form Andrew Balding team. Balding didn’t have a bad day mind you with Storm Star showing a willing attitude to win the Mile, which was the second leg of a double for the yard following Berkshire Whisper in the 3yo Championship. Wonder Legend hacked up in the closing Marathon. It looks like James Ferguson will have plenty of fun with this lad who is thriving now he’s running over this type of trip. The Chester Cup is on the cards now apparently. Finally, Heavenly Heather’s 200/1 victory must be given a mention, not least because it equalled previous records to become one of seven horses in British racing history to win at those odds. When I make my prep notes for Sky Sports Racing, I make sure I’ve written something for every horse that is running on the card however unlikely their chance seems. With Tracy Waggott’s filly being 19lbs out of the handicap, I just wrote “no chance” next to her name. Horses make fools of you.

Salamanca comes out on top

How much are you enjoying the Dan Skelton and Willie Mullins title battle? Very much. I was lucky enough to be working in the studio on Sunday and Monday and, thanks to the decent prize money on offer at Plumpton, Willie Mullins had taken aim at the fixture. So had Dan Skelton. I don’t really mind who wins but I’m loving the drama. What I’ve loved about the title chase is the sporting manner in which both parties have taken this closely matched run-in. It’s been tackled with a smile on their faces but a steely glint in their eye. That’s just the sort of camaraderie we expect from the jumping contingent.

Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton in the trainers' title race

What did you make of the Newmarket Classic trials last week? Are you a Field Of Gold fan? It would be hard not to be and by all accounts Field Of Gold looked a little soft round the edges beforehand and will come on a ton for the run. That’s what the trials are all about though. I was really taken with this horse on his racecourse debut at Doncaster back in June. He was a gorgeous individual with size and scope and after a slow start he finished third behind New Century. He was as green as grass at Donny but looked a lovely individual with huge potential. He won his two subsequent starts including the Solario before getting stuck in the ground at Longchamp in October. Newmarket’s Craven Stakes could prove to be the perfect trial and he’s now 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet for the 2000 Guineas. Owners Juddmonte have plenty to look forward to, and whilst this lad isn’t a homebred, they have multiple chances in the upcoming Classics including with two that were bred by the powerful operation, in Cosmic Year and Jonquil. Juddmonte also bred Zanzoun who won the previous day's Nell Gwyn Stakes, but she looks to be heading to France rather than Newmarket for her Classic. She doesn’t hold an entry for the 1000 Guineas and supplementation didn’t seem on the cards when John Gosden spoke in the immediate aftermath of the race. WATCH: Field Of Gold wins the Craven in good style

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits