Al Jehani reflects on ‘enjoyable’ British debut season

Hamad Al Jehani has relished taking on “the greatest trainers in the world”, as his first season training in Britain draws to a close.

A leading trainer in his native Qatar, Al Jehani made the move to Newmarket in the spring to handle a small string for leading owners Wathnan Racing. Al Jehani’s satellite operation based at Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stables has sent out seven winners over the course of his first season training in the UK, while also registering a Group Three victory in France thanks to Make Me King in the Prix Quincey. Defence Minister on Saturday became his first runner in a British Group One and the Qatari has enjoyed going head-to-head with with his contemporaries in the training ranks as he hones his training skills in the heartland of British Flat racing. “I’m enjoying it and I have some good horses and a good team and it makes my time here very enjoyable,” said Al Jehani.