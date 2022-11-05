A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Aintree where David Pipe completed a fine double.

Pipe surprised by Remastered win David Pipe admitted that he’d told the owners of Remastered (8/1) to stay at home, only for the nine year old to warm up for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in some style in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Aintree. Remastered arrived here on the back of a patchy campaign last term, having finished down the field on his last start over course and distance at the Randox Grand National Festival in April. However, the combination of a summer holiday and a wind operation certainly seemed to do the trick, as he swept round the bend for home with a commanding lead.

The son of Network stuck on well for a four-length victory under David Noonan which saw his price half to 10/1 for the Newbury feature in three weeks’ time and Pipe – who had just won the first race with 15/2 chance Man At Work – admitted that the performance came as something of a surprise. He said: “The owners (Brocade Racing) might be watching this at home, I told them not to come up today because I thought he’d improve for the run and I couldn’t believe it when he was still in front! “He likes these conditions and probably will like it softer again and the wind op in the summer has probably helped him. We haven’t had the greatest of preps so it was a bit of surprise. We’ll see what the ground is like in three weeks’ time (for the Coral Gold Cup), he was running a very good race in it last year. “The rest of his runs last season were a bit disappointing so the wind op has definitely helped in the summer. He’s been a great horse over the years and hopefully there are a few more good days in him.” Remastered’s victory was the second half of an emphatic 75.5/1 double for Pipe, who also won the opening Boylesports EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle with the hurdling debutant Man At Work.

The four-year-old was carrying the colours of Prof Caroline Tisdall And Bryan Drew – perhaps best known for Aintree legend Vieux Lion Rouge – and he made a promising start to his career, showing a good attitude to battle past the 10-11 Favourite Grey Dawning in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter under Tom Scudamore. And while it’s still early days, Pipe is hopeful that the son of Workforce has a bright future ahead of him. He said: “He’s a nice youngster who’s done everything right at home. I love his attitude, he’s very professional and he jumped well considering he was an unlucky faller in his point to point. “He’s got a very good mind which hopefully will hold him in good stead for the rest of his career. This was the second race of his life so he was a little bit on and off the bridle at times but he just needed some encouragement to respond and he came straight back on the bridle. He’s only four and he’s got a bit more filling out to do yet, so he’s one to look forward to.” Doctor delivers for Murphy Meanwhile, Olly Murphy was thrilled to see the promising Doctor Ken (4/1) make a winning start over fences in the Boylesports Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over two and a half miles. The six year old showed some useful form over timber last term, defeating the progressive Pull Again Green this time last year at Ascot, and he showed stamina in abundance when getting the better of the front-running Ree Okka with a powerful jump at the final fence to win by two and a quarter lengths.

It was a performance which thrilled his trainer, who hopes there will be plenty more to come from his charge. He said: “He’s a nice horse who underachieved over hurdles, like a lot of these do for Grahame and Diana Whateley. They’re bred to be chasers and I thought he jumped very well on the whole, he’d never run in a point to point unlike his three rivals, so hopefully he’s going to improve. “He’s a gorgeous big horse and he got a lovely ride from Aidan Coleman so I’m thrilled with that. Things didn’t go well for us with Fortunate Dance in the first – who I love – and I don’t know why, so it’s a good game this! You’re up one minute and down the next. “I’d say he will get further in time, he was so tough there. I kept wondering if he’d see it out as a lot of mine have needed the run this year, so it was good.” Mixed emotions for Murphy Murphy admitted that he’s never known a day filled with so many mixed emotions, after watching Gunsight Ridge (9/4 favourite) seal a 15/1 double for the yard and owners Grahame and Diana Whateley. Those connections had been victorious earlier on the card with Doctor Ken but that only told half the story for Murphy, who also saw Fortunate Soldier disappoint in the opener and stable star Brewin’upastorm unseat his rider at the first in the conditions hurdle on the card. However, Gunsight Ridge clearly hadn’t read the script as he travelled with authority throughout and had things wrapped up even before a slightly patchy jump at the final fence – staying on well for a two and a quarter length success under Sean Bowen. It wrapped up a topsy turvy day for Murphy, who admitted he’d seldom experienced a day like it. He said: “You lads must think I’m mad, but I absolutely loved that horse who ran in the first (Fortunate Soldier). He ran deplorably and I’ll find out why in the morning I’d imagine.

“We then had Brewin’upastorm fall at the first but the horse and Sean (Bowen) are fine and Barbara Hester is extremely understanding – we laughed about it. On the other hand we’ve had two winners for Grahame and Diana Whateley, so this game puts manners on you. I’m only 31 and it’s making me go grey already! “I did a bad job with this horse last year, he bumped into L'Homme Presse at Exeter when I thought he was a certainty and then he went and won a handicap at Sandown. He then had a hard race there next time and his season was over by the time he came here for the Red Rum Handicap. “I like this lad and he’s had his wind done which I think has helped him. He raced well today as he usually races very keen, so hopefully he’s starting to learn. I’m delighted for the Whateleys, they’re great supporters of the yard so to get them two winners is fantastic. “A lot of my horses are needing the run, but I’ve always believed in this horse. I said to Ger (Tumelty) my assistant that I really fancied him if he didn’t blow up and for a change I was right! I was wrong in the first race but I was right in the second last!” Drasher battles to victory Meanwhile, last year’s Ascot Chase hero Dashel Drasher (3/1) showed a good attitude to make a winning return in the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed Day Before Hurdle for the Jeremy Scott team. The nine year old was left clear after the early departure of the favourite Brewin’upastorm and in a highly tactical affair, he showed an excellent attitude to fend off the challenge of the persistent Voix Du Reve for a two and three quarter length success. It was a performance which delighted Scott, who hinted that a repeat bid at next year’s Ascot Chase would be his main target. He said: “It all looked slow motion stuff in the end, but as Rex (Dingle) said, it’s very difficult when you’ve got to front-run, especially once the favourite was out. That made it even more tactical and at one point I thought we hadn’t done enough, but in fairness to him he battled back and was very brave.

“The plan was always go to the 1965 Chase at Ascot but that’s only in a fortnight’s time, so we’ll see how he comes out of this. If he’s not ready for that we’ll get him ready for something else. “Ultimately we’ll be going for the Ascot Chase again, the scene of his finest hour. He doesn’t win on his first start very often, so that was good.” Elogio taking winner The closing race was the Boylesports "Junior" National Hunt Flat Race over two miles and a furlong, which was won in taking style by the Richard Bandey-trained Elogio (15/2). All but one of the 12-strong field were having their first start under Rules here and there was plenty to like about the performance of Elogio, who already had his opponents on the stretch when turning for home. Bandey was reluctant to get too carried away in the aftermath, but he was encouraged by what he saw from the son of Aclaim.

