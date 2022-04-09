However, Ilikedwayurthinkin appeared to be tanking along in behind and it looked certain the 16/1 shot would reel in Party Business as the pair approached the last in unison.

Trained by Ian Williams and ridden by 3lb claimer Charlie Todd, Party Business (11/2) was making the best of his way home as he jumped the third-last in the lead in the extended three-mile contest.

Party Business showed plenty of heart to fend off Ilikedwayurthinkin in the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle, the opening event on Randox Grand National Day at Aintree.

Ilikedwayurthinkin may have just edged in front on the run to the line, but Party Business responded to Todd’s every urging and eventually came home a three-quarter-length winner. Mill Green was a further 12 lengths back in third.

Williams said: “It looked a bit of a messy race for him, but he finished strong. He was nearly brought down twice, but it was a solid run from the last and a real battle, with the front two well clear. It’s always better to be on the winner than the second.

“It’s great for the owners, Mark (Sheasby, Eventmasters). They’ve been with me a long time and brought around 1,000 people today. One of our original horses, Latchford, was down to Mark.

“It’s great to be here on the big stage. He was actually anti coming to Liverpool and when they went by the stands on the first circuit I thought he was probably right, fortunately he got his confidence and put up a sterling effort. I would think that will be it for this season and he’ll probably go chasing next season, with maybe a run over hurdles first.”

Of the runner-up, trainer Gavin Cromwell added: “It was a good run. We’ll see how he is but might look at Punchestown.”

Party Business was a big winner for Mark Howard's Cheltenham eyecatchers column.

He wrote: "Ian Williams has trained 19 winners at Aintree during his career, including Wayward Prince’s victory in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle in 2010, Bambi De L’Orme captured the Red Rum Chase in 2007 and Gas Line Boy took the Grand Sefton Chase over the National fences in 2017. It is possible he will target PARTY BUSINESS at the three miles handicap hurdle which opens the card on Grand National day (9th April). The six year old was a fast finishing fifth in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, which brought the curtain down on the Festival on Friday.

"Hampered by the fall of Grand Jury at the second flight, he made headway at halfway but still had plenty on his plate coming down the hill. Charlie Todd’s mount stayed on well in the homestraight though and was less than seven lengths behind the winner Banbridge off a mark of 132. It was only his fifth run over hurdles having won at Ascot in December and his style of racing suggests he will stay further. Drying ground in the spring would be in his favour and the Shantou gelding has more to offer."

Sam slams rivals

Sam Brown (28/1) hacked up for trainer Anthony Honeyball and jockey Aidan Coleman in the Betway Handicap Chase.

Wishing And Hoping made a bold bid from the front in the Grade Three contest but first Shan Blue laid down a challenge, before Sam Brown came to the fore at the second-last.

He opened up a lead galloping down to the final obstacle and passed the post lengths clear of 5-2 favourite Shan Blue, with Killer Kane in third.