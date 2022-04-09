Porter in line for Liverpool task

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter is among 10 entries for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge produced another dominant front-running performance to successfully defend his crown at last month’s Cheltenham Festival under an inspired ride from Danny Mullins.

Last season the seven-year-old rounded off his season at Punchestown, but Cromwell recently raised the possibility of him instead lining up on Merseyside before a potential trip to France later in the year. His likely rivals on Grand National day include Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Thyme Hill, who won last year’s Liverpool Hurdle for Philip Hobbs.

Nicky Henderson looks set to saddle Champ, who won the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle over this course and distance last season in 2019 and was only four lengths behind Flooring Porter when fourth just over three weeks ago. Thomas Darby and Molly Ollys Wishes are also in the mix for the extended three-mile contest.