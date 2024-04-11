Aintree Randox Grand National review: Nicky Henderson back as Sir Gino wins on day one

Matt Brocklebank reflects on the drama from day one of Aintree's Randox Grand National Festival, as Nicky Henderson made a welcome return to the top table.

Nicky Henderson having to pull his star horses out of the Cheltenham Festival must have felt how a particularly gluttonous fan of December 25 would feel having been struck down with a bug a matter of hours before the turkey goes in the oven. We’ve all been there; sitting silently, staring family members in the face with genuine hatred as they soak up the last of the lovingly-prepared gravy with a perfect roast potato. All crisped up on the outside, light and fluffy in the middle. What a miserable experience. With nine winners over the four days, including in the Champion Hurdle, Triumph Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which Henderson had looked to line up the stable stars, a fighting-fit Willie Mullins was practically mopping his plate with a finger by the time Galopin Des Champs stormed up the hill to record back-to-back victories in the big meeting’s Friday feature. But, like a chilled New Year celebration hot on the heels of an over-hyped Christmas, there’s always time to be ready for Aintree, a meeting which has so often offered hope to those for whom Cheltenham may have gone awry. There was no hiding place for Henderson too after declaring himself happy with the string over the past couple of weeks, sending rising star Sir Gino out to bat first for the yard in the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle - just 35 minutes after having to watch Mullins collect another top-class prize courtesy of Il Etait Temps in the opening Manifesto Novices’ Chase. The youngster Sir Gino didn’t let anyone down, and while it wasn’t particularly pretty – it was never going to be following 45mm of rain at the track since last Wednesday – there was a genuine feelgood factor among the day-one Merseyside crowd as a smiling Nico de Boinville tipped his cap on returning to the winners’ enclosure. Different story, different day.

“Through all these years there have been plenty of downs before the ups,” said Henderson. “And we all know what it’s like, every trainer in the world has been through these sort of things. Unfortunately, ours became rather more public than was probably necessary, but it literally just bumped into Cheltenham. “We had him (Sir Gino) sat at home watching the Triumph Hurdle, thinking eek! But at least we’ve got through a little bit of it. “(The whole yard) will be very happy, it’s a relief to everybody and they’ve been brilliant. It’s been a long old winter of slaving away in foul weather to get them ready for Cheltenham – and then when it doesn’t happen, it’s horrible for all of us, and they’ve worn this battle really well with us. Thank you to them. “Sir Gino has done what he had to do but he is a very, very good horse. And hopefully he’s got a long way to go. But one swallow doesn’t make a summer.” Hold my cheekpieces, the message from Shishkin, before rather letting the side down with a sluggish run in the William Hill Bowl Chase, victory going to the Gordon Elliott-trained Gold Cup second Gerri Colombe.