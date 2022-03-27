Donald McCain looks like launching a strong challenge on Aintree’s Grand National Festival early next month and chief among the team will be GAELIK COAST, who looks well worth a bet at 20/1 in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase.

A winner of two of his three starts over hurdles a couple of seasons ago, connections wasted no time switching the point-to-point winner to fences and he’s progressed nicely through the ranks since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

He landed a couple of novice events en route to this meeting last April, but dropping back to two miles for the Red Rum Handicap Chase may have just caught him out as he made a bad mistake when still going well three fences from the finish, which effectively ended his chance (lost a shoe in the process).

This season started on a positive footing with a head second back up to two and a half miles at Wetherby before an easy win from a mark of 137 at Musselburgh at the end of October.

He featured in this column when disappointing at Newbury’s Winter Carnival the following month but Brian Hughes reported the horse slipped badly right at the start of the race and was never travelling with much fluency from that point.

The eight-year-old had another relatively luckless run when again spreading a plate back at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day, but a breathing issue may also have been identified that day as he was booked in for wind surgery soon after and he’s only run once since.

That yielded a highly encouraging fourth at Cheltenham’s Trials Day at the end of January, cruising through the race and jumping efficiently before apparently running out of steam up the final climb to the line (replay below).