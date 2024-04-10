Aintree Friday preview: What the trainers say

Jeremy Scott’s Cheltenham Festival heroine Golden Ace tests her powers against the boys in the Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle.

The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was billed as one of the races of the week in the Cotswolds last month, with much of the pre-race talk focusing on the unbeaten Irish pair of Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead and the Willie Mullins-trained Jade De Grugy.

However, Golden Ace upset the apple cart, making it three from three over timber with a clear-cut success, although Scott acknowledges his stable star has more on her plate on Merseyside.

“She’s come out of Cheltenham really well, I think we’ve had a decent enough prep,” he said.

“On paper, she looks up against it and I suppose we’ll find out how much she’s up against it on Friday. I’m very happy with her, which is all we can ask really, and beyond that we’ll just have to see what happens. I think she ticks a lot of boxes.”

Dysart Enos, who beat Golden Ace in the Grade Two mares’ bumper at this fixture 12 months ago, is six from six for Fergal O’Brien, but missed Cheltenham following an 11th-hour setback.

The Ravenswell Farm handler is pleased the six-year-old has recovered in time for Aintree, but warned her participation is not absolutely guaranteed, with underfoot conditions a concern.

“Dysart Enos is in good form but we’ll have to have a look at the ground, we’ve declared her hoping that it won’t rain more,” said O’Brien.

“Heavy isn’t ideal for her but we’ll have a look and see how we get on. I would rather not run on heavy, so we’ll have to just see, we can’t do anything about the rain. Control the controllable, as we’re so often told, and that’s what we’ll do, we’ve declared and we’re giving ourselves the best chance.”

Elliott’s Firefox was last seen finishing third in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, a run the trainer thinks he can build on at Aintree.

“I thought he ran great to finish third in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle,” he told At The Races.

“To be honest, I probably gave Jack (Kennedy) instructions that were too negative. It was the first race of the week and maybe we didn’t have enough confidence to be bold with our tactics. He finished off really well up the run-in and if I’d given Jack more encouragement to be more positive on him, I’d say he would have gone a fair bit closer. We won’t mess about this time, and I can see him running very well.”

Willie Mullins has a pair of runners entered for the race in Mystical Power and Mistergif.

Mystical Power is a son of the great Annie Power and came close to emulating his Grade One-winning dam when filling the runner-up spot behind Slade Steel in the Supreme. He now aims again to take a top-flight title at Aintree and will be joined by stablemate Mistergif, who runs in the double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and was fifth in the Festival opener.

“He ran a blinder, jumped well and settled really well,” Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, told Sporting Life of Mystical Power.

“If he can do the same again in Aintree that would be fantastic, that was only his third run over hurdles, so he has a little room to improve. He’s a Galileo, so perhaps really soft ground might come against him, but it was soft in Cheltenham and he handled it really well. He sets the standard, Firefox didn’t get a clear run, so he might have finished a bit closer.

“I take Dysart Enos very seriously, her run in the mares’ bumper last year was phenomenal, but I’m a big Mistergif fan and I think he just didn’t get up the hill at Cheltenham.

“After the last hurdle, he was bang there and this is a faster, flatter track with more emphasis on jumping – that’s his strong point. I think he’s overpriced and I wouldn’t overlook him.”

The field is completed by a trio of British-trained horses in Sam Thomas’ Lump Sum, Neil King’s Lookaway and Ben Pauling’s Personal Ambition.