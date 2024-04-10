Aintree Friday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at Aintree.
Jeremy Scott’s Cheltenham Festival heroine Golden Ace tests her powers against the boys in the Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle.
The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was billed as one of the races of the week in the Cotswolds last month, with much of the pre-race talk focusing on the unbeaten Irish pair of Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead and the Willie Mullins-trained Jade De Grugy.
However, Golden Ace upset the apple cart, making it three from three over timber with a clear-cut success, although Scott acknowledges his stable star has more on her plate on Merseyside.
“She’s come out of Cheltenham really well, I think we’ve had a decent enough prep,” he said.
“On paper, she looks up against it and I suppose we’ll find out how much she’s up against it on Friday. I’m very happy with her, which is all we can ask really, and beyond that we’ll just have to see what happens. I think she ticks a lot of boxes.”
Dysart Enos, who beat Golden Ace in the Grade Two mares’ bumper at this fixture 12 months ago, is six from six for Fergal O’Brien, but missed Cheltenham following an 11th-hour setback.
The Ravenswell Farm handler is pleased the six-year-old has recovered in time for Aintree, but warned her participation is not absolutely guaranteed, with underfoot conditions a concern.
“Dysart Enos is in good form but we’ll have to have a look at the ground, we’ve declared her hoping that it won’t rain more,” said O’Brien.
“Heavy isn’t ideal for her but we’ll have a look and see how we get on. I would rather not run on heavy, so we’ll have to just see, we can’t do anything about the rain. Control the controllable, as we’re so often told, and that’s what we’ll do, we’ve declared and we’re giving ourselves the best chance.”
Elliott’s Firefox was last seen finishing third in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, a run the trainer thinks he can build on at Aintree.
“I thought he ran great to finish third in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle,” he told At The Races.
“To be honest, I probably gave Jack (Kennedy) instructions that were too negative. It was the first race of the week and maybe we didn’t have enough confidence to be bold with our tactics. He finished off really well up the run-in and if I’d given Jack more encouragement to be more positive on him, I’d say he would have gone a fair bit closer. We won’t mess about this time, and I can see him running very well.”
Willie Mullins has a pair of runners entered for the race in Mystical Power and Mistergif.
Mystical Power is a son of the great Annie Power and came close to emulating his Grade One-winning dam when filling the runner-up spot behind Slade Steel in the Supreme. He now aims again to take a top-flight title at Aintree and will be joined by stablemate Mistergif, who runs in the double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and was fifth in the Festival opener.
“He ran a blinder, jumped well and settled really well,” Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, told Sporting Life of Mystical Power.
“If he can do the same again in Aintree that would be fantastic, that was only his third run over hurdles, so he has a little room to improve. He’s a Galileo, so perhaps really soft ground might come against him, but it was soft in Cheltenham and he handled it really well. He sets the standard, Firefox didn’t get a clear run, so he might have finished a bit closer.
“I take Dysart Enos very seriously, her run in the mares’ bumper last year was phenomenal, but I’m a big Mistergif fan and I think he just didn’t get up the hill at Cheltenham.
“After the last hurdle, he was bang there and this is a faster, flatter track with more emphasis on jumping – that’s his strong point. I think he’s overpriced and I wouldn’t overlook him.”
The field is completed by a trio of British-trained horses in Sam Thomas’ Lump Sum, Neil King’s Lookaway and Ben Pauling’s Personal Ambition.
Ben Pauling’s The Jukebox Man bids to build on a Cheltenham near-miss as he lines up for the Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle.
The gelding, who is owned by Harry Redknapp, won his first two starts over hurdles and was then third at Grade One level in the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury at the end of last year.
He was subsequently somewhat overlooked at 18/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but outran those odds when going agonisingly close, as he was beaten just a head by Stellar Story.
The Jukebox Man now returns at the same level in Liverpool, having proven in defeat that he is well able to mix it with the best.
“He’s come out of Cheltenham in good form and we’re really looking forward to seeing him run again,” said Pauling.
“Watching the race back, we felt we could have done a few things differently, but all in all he showed us he is a Grade One performer for the future, which is very exciting in itself. He’s not a flamboyant horse at home, he just does what he has to do, but he seems in good order with himself, so we’re looking forward to rolling the dice again.”
Nicky Henderson’s Shanagh Bob looks to demonstrate his promise again in the race and preserve his unbeaten record.
The six-year-old has run twice under rules, taking a Plumpton novice on debut and then stepping sharply up in grade to land the Bristol Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in December.
He was due to return to the same track to contest the Albert Bartlett, but like many Henderson runners, he was withdrawn as the stable was suspected to be in ill health.
“I don’t really know how good he could be, he’s a horse that could fool you a little bit,” said Henderson.
“It probably tells you a little bit that we started at Plumpton first time out. It’s not the normal nursery ground we use, it’s a great track, don’t get me wrong, but you wouldn’t expect to see the Albert Bartlett favourite at that time of year.
“He was good and we moved straight into Cheltenham, when he was really impressive. He’s a lovely horse, he’ll jump a fence and I’d love him to come through this because if he does, we go novice chasing with a top-class horse on our hands.”
Gordon Elliott has a single runner in Croke Park, while Willie Mullins fields Naas Grade One winner Readin Tommy Wrong and Dancing City.
Readin Tommy Wrong was the favourite for the Albert Bartlett but was pulled up on an off day that Mullins’ son and assistant Patrick thinks he can be forgiven for.
“Paul (Townend) chose Readin Tommy Wrong in Cheltenham, he’s the horse with the touch of class in a staying race,” he told Sporting Life.
“He came from behind in a two-and-a-half-mile race in the Lawlor’s, he should be ideal for a staying race because he settles and a horse that settles is worth 10lb in one of these races. Nothing really came to light after Cheltenham, I think he just had an off day and you can draw a line through that. You can always forgive a horse one bad run.
“It’s obviously not ideal coming off the back of that but for me I’d still back him to get back to his Naas form. I just think he has that little bit of class that separates the real stayers from the other horses.”
Dancing City also contested the Albert Bartlett and was third, though the margin was wide and the younger Mullins feels he had luck on his side that day.
“Dancing City is more of a galloper, more dour,” he said.
“He ran really well at Cheltenham, but I think a lot went right for him and he was still well beaten, so I’m not sure where I’m going to see the improvement from him, but I could see him running a solid race.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.