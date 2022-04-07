Skelton taking nothing for granted with Protektorat Click here for racecard and FREE video form Protektorat finished the best of the British when third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and trainer Dan Skelton feels he sets a standard that others must surpass in Thursday’s Betway Bowl at Aintree. The rising chasing star, who is part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, romped home 25 lengths clear of Native River in the Many Clouds Chase when stepped up in trip on his previous visit to Liverpool this season in December. The seven-year-old underlined his class when chasing home Henry de Bromhead’s pair of A Plus Tard and Minella Indo three weeks ago in a muddling Gold Cup, which turned into something of a sprint. Skelton feels he is capable of taking a second Grade One of his career, following his victory under regular partner and the trainer’s brother, Harry, in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase on this day last year. Skelton said: “It was great run in the Gold Cup. We are very proud of him. There are only four Grade Ones over three miles in the UK, so you have to to try and go if you can. “I’m happy with him. He’s healthy, he’s fit and he’s sound. He’s come out of Cheltenham well. Cheltenham is only just behind him, but that is what it is, you can’t change the dates. “But it is a decent race and no-one has shirked it. We will just have to go and give it our best shot. He is two from two at Aintree and his most recent run is a standard-setter for recent form, but it is a hot race – there is no point pretending it is not. It is a good race.”

Last year’s winner Clan Des Obeaux also counts Ferguson among his owners and will come into the race fresh, having bypassed Cheltenham. The 10-year-old was second-best in his bid to land a hat-trick of King Georges at Kempton on Boxing Day, and Paul Nicholls equips him with blinkers for the first time following his third-placed finish in the Denman Chase at Newbury. Nicholls told Betfair: “Clan hasn’t been at his best yet this season, but still ran well in the King George. I was then a little disappointed with him at Newbury when our horses were a bit out of form. “He is not getting any younger, but he’s bouncing at the moment and looks great in his coat. We worked him in blinkers on Saturday to sharpen him up and he will wear them in a race for the first time on Thursday. I’m hopeful of another big run back at a track we know he likes.” Clan Des Obeaux will again take on the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille, who was runner-up at Newbury in February, and Eldorado Allen, who subsequently followed up victory there with a fair third in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Joe Tizzard, who takes over the training licence from his father, Colin, at the end of the month, feels the eight-year-old Eldorado Allen has a bit to find, but is worthy of his chance. Tizzard said: “It was a good, strong run in the Ryanair. We knew what we were taking on in Allaho, so we were really chuffed with him. A flat three miles at Aintree, similar to Newbury, would suit him. Obviously Protektorat ran a blinder in the Gold Cup and he is the one to beat, but we have beaten Royale Pagaille and Clan Des Obeaux at Newbury. “He seems to have come out of Cheltenham really well, so we are hoping he can run another big race. You have to take them on and have a go. He deserves to be in it and he is not a back number in it, either."