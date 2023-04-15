Aintree Racecourse have condemned the actions of a group of protestors who delayed the start to the Grand National on Saturday.
Dickon White, who runs Aintree Racecourse as North-West Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “There was a short delay to the start time for the Grand National, due to the reckless actions of a small number of individuals.
“The Police and our security teams, who form part of a strong visible presence on course, dealt with the incident swiftly and decisively. The pre-race parade was cancelled as a result of the short delay.
“The Randox Grand National Festival sees thousands of people come to enjoy racing and a great atmosphere, with millions following on television, radio and online.
“While the actions of a small number of individuals were intended to disrupt the event, the safety and security of everyone on course will always be our number one priority.”
Aintree Racecourse confirmed that while racing in the sixth race, Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals.
White said: “Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”
Recite a Prayer and Cape Gentleman were assessed on course by veterinary teams in race six. Both horses walked onto the horse ambulance for further assessment in the stables. Further updates will be provided in due course.
Aintree Racecourse confirmed that after a fall in the Mersey Novices Hurdle, Dark Raven was attended to by the on-course veterinary team.
White said: “While racing in the third race, Dark Raven was immediately attended by our expert veterinary professionals. After assessment, sadly they concluded the necessary course of action for the horse’s welfare was to put him to sleep. Our sincere sympathies are with his connections.”
