Climate and animal rights group Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of people breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course, delaying the famous race by around 15 minutes.

Dozens of activists climbed fences at Aintree, with at least two affixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices, Animal Rising said.

They were apprehended by the police, with the race, which was under way at 5.29pm, eventually won by 8-1 favourite Corach Rambler.

Merseyside Police confirmed 23 arrests had been made at the track.

A spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of people who planned to protest at today’s event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”