Aintree: Best of the Betfair columnists Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Check out the thoughts of Betfair ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore ahead of Thursday's Aintree action.

Rachael Blackmore For more exclusive Rachael Blackmore content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/ It’s the last few days of the Serial Winners Fund. It would be great to add to that fund now at Aintree, to add to the very generous donation that Betfair have already made to the Injured Jockeys’ Funds in Ireland and Britain. 3.30 Bob Olinger I’m really looking forward to riding Bob Olinger in the Aintree Hurdle. He was really good in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. It was great to feel the old Bob Olinger spark again this season. He really felt back to himself. When you have ridden a horse who has the ability that he has, it’s great when you get that feeling from him again. He ran very well then in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, he did well to keep on to finish second to the Champion Hurdler State Man. He’s in great form at home, and hopefully he can continue running like he has been running all season. We couldn't be happier with him, we’re really looking forward to him. 4.40 Dancing On My Own I’m looking forward too to riding Dancing On My Own in the Red Rum Chase. He won this race last year, so we know that he goes well at the track. He is higher in the handicap now, and conditions are going to be very different this year, but we hope that he can run well again. He would much prefer better conditions, so the soft ground is not ideal, but he’s in great order at home and we know that he goes well at Aintree. He was very good there last year, I thought that we went a really good gallop from the start and he stuck at it really well, so hopefully he can run well again.

Horse Racing Podcast: Aintree and Grand National Preview

Paul Nicholls For more exclusive Paul Nicholls content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/ 13:45 Ginny's Destiny He’s made giant strides since joining us this season, winning three times at Cheltenham before another cracking run when second to Grey Dawning in the Turners at the Festival. He will love the ground at Aintree and is in good shape. As with all of our ours who ran at Cheltenham no one can tell you for sure how they have come out of their races but they have had a nice, easy fortnight before we started tuning them up again. They did their last piece of work on Saturday and head to Aintree fresh and well. 14:20 Kalif du Berlais He’s a horse with a big future and maintained his unbeaten record with a determined success in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton under a 5lbs penalty. It was always the plan to miss the Triumph Hurdle and wait for this race at Aintree. We’ve deliberately given him time and although this is a step up in class for him, he seems be improving physically and I think he is in better shape than he was before his last run.

Grand National Meeting - Thursday preview and best bets for Aintree