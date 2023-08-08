Aidan O'Brien's son of Wootton Bassett hasn't been seen since his Royal Ascot victory but he is the star attraction amongst a squad of six from Ballydoyle as O'Brien goes for his 18th win in the top-level six-furlong contest.

Alabama, His Majesty, Johannes Brahms, The Caribbean and Unquestionable are the other five O'Brien-trained colts in contention.

As well as River Tiber there are two other Royal Ascot winners in the mix; Valiant Force for Amo Racing and Adrian Murray, who won the Norfolk Stakes at 150/1, and the filly Porta Fortuna for Donnacha O'Brien, who won the Albany Stakes on her last start.

Murray and Amo Racing also have Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte as a possible, as well as the Omaha Beach filly, Launch.

Coventry fourth, Givemethebeatboys, trained by Jessica Harrington, could take on River Tiber again, while County Kildare handler Diego Dias, who won with Mansa Musa at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last week, could saddle up Gaenari.