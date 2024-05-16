Aidan O’Brien’s Gold Cup plans will become clearer on Friday with both Kyprios and Tower Of London in action.

Kyprios is favourite for the Ascot showpiece, having missed the chance to add to his 2022 victory in the race through injury last year. He has returned to action as good as ever, going down gallantly in defeat in both the Irish St Leger and Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at the end of last season, before a straightforward success at prohibitive odds in last month’s Vintage Crop Stakes. Tower Of London, meanwhile, is the new kid on the block in the staying division. Fourth to stablemate Continuous in the St Leger, he was a beaten favourite in the Irish Cesarewitch but has looked an improved performer in winning twice overseas. First he came from an uncompromising position to win the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia and then won the Dubai Gold Cup like a very good horse, quickening up stylishly.

