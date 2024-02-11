Absolute Steel springs 200/1 surprise on Premier Raceday at Exeter

There was a major turn-up at Exeter on Sunday as 200/1 shot Absolute Steel made all of the running to win the novices' hurdle.
Sent off at huge odds - and even bigger on Betfair with a BSP of 813/1 - Tom Lacey's five-year-old had a good look at several of the nine flights of hurdles on the way around but was given a positive ride by Stan Sheppard and answered every call in the gruelling conditions.
The large crowds on Exeter's Premier Raceday were no doubt fully expecting odds-on favourite Lowry's Bar to come and take the measure of the leader when getting alongsides on the run to the last flight (hit an in-running low of 1.05 on the Betfair Exchange), but Lowry's Bar edged left and Absolute Steel showed plenty of determination to cling onto his lead, eventually coming away from the tired runner-up to win by a length and a half.
There was a further 13 lengths back to the third home, 25/1 chance Diamatiste.
