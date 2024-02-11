Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from Exeter

Absolute Steel springs 200/1 surprise on Premier Raceday at Exeter

By Sporting Life
14:56 · SUN February 11, 2024

There was a major turn-up at Exeter on Sunday as 200/1 shot Absolute Steel made all of the running to win the novices' hurdle.

Sent off at huge odds - and even bigger on Betfair with a BSP of 813/1 - Tom Lacey's five-year-old had a good look at several of the nine flights of hurdles on the way around but was given a positive ride by Stan Sheppard and answered every call in the gruelling conditions.

The large crowds on Exeter's Premier Raceday were no doubt fully expecting odds-on favourite Lowry's Bar to come and take the measure of the leader when getting alongsides on the run to the last flight (hit an in-running low of 1.05 on the Betfair Exchange), but Lowry's Bar edged left and Absolute Steel showed plenty of determination to cling onto his lead, eventually coming away from the tired runner-up to win by a length and a half.

There was a further 13 lengths back to the third home, 25/1 chance Diamatiste.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The 200/1+ club

In Britain or Ireland Ireland this century

  • Beechy Bank - Warwick, 21 August, 2002
  • Arctic Blue - Chepstow, 23 March, 2005
  • Maoi Chinn Tire - Wetherby, 29 October, 2010
  • Lights of Broadway - Taunton, 9 January, 2012
  • Dandy Flame - Wolverhampton, 25 July, 2016
  • Killahara Castle - Thurles, 17 December, 2017
  • Intercessor - Newbury, 13 June, 2020
  • He Knows No Fear - Leopardstown, 13 August 2020
  • Runninwild - Redcar, 31 May, 2021
  • Sawbuck - Punchestown, 24 May 2022
  • Astapor - Hamilton, 2 June, 2022
  • Inspiratrice - Taunton, 30 December 2022
  • Unklipped - Kilbeggan, 19 June 2023
  • Navajo River - Roscommon, 22 August 2023

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING