The action unfolds
There was a huge shock at Roscommon on Tuesday

Luke Comer springs 200/1 shock with Navajo River at Roscommon

By Sporting Life
10:28 · WED August 23, 2023

Trainer Luke Comer produced another huge shock at Roscommon on Tuesday evening when sending out 200/1 winner Navajo River in the mile-and-a-half apprentice maiden.

Remarkably, the 200/1 shot in third, Dark Miss, was also trained by Comer. The pair were split by Joseph O'Brien's 8/11 favourite Fisherman's Beach

Comer is responsible for the joint-longest-priced winner in Britain and Ireland this century with He Knows No Fear, who in 2020 won a Leopardstown maiden at 300/1. Sawbuck, trained by Conor O'Dwyer, also struck at that astonishing price in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in 2022.

Navajo River was only the 14th horse in Britain or Ireland this century to win at odds of 200/1 or longer.

Prior to Navajo River, the most recent winner at 200/1 or longer had been Unklipped who landed a maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan in June, while the last horse to win at that price in Britain was Inspiratrice in a juvenile hurdle at Taunton last December.

Paddy Power offer for York

The 200/1+ club

*In Britain or Ireland Ireland this century

  • Beechy Bank - Warwick, 21 August, 2002
  • Arctic Blue - Chepstow, 23 March, 2005
  • Maoi Chinn Tire - Wetherby, 29 October, 2010
  • Lights of Broadway - Taunton, 9 January, 2012
  • Dandy Flame - Wolverhampton, 25 July, 2016
  • Killahara Castle - Thurles, 17 December, 2017
  • Intercessor - Newbury, 13 June, 2020
  • He Knows No Fear - Leopardstown, 13 August 2020
  • Runninwild - Redcar, 31 May, 2021
  • Sawbuck - Punchestown, 24 May 2022
  • Astapor - Hamilton, 2 June, 2022
  • Inspiratrice - Taunton, 30 December 2022
  • Unklipped - Kilbeggan, 19 June 2023
  • Navajo River - Roscommon, 22 August 2023

