Luke Comer springs 200/1 shock with Navajo River at Roscommon

Remarkably, the 200/1 shot in third, Dark Miss, was also trained by Comer. The pair were split by Joseph O'Brien's 8/11 favourite Fisherman's Beach

Comer is responsible for the joint-longest-priced winner in Britain and Ireland this century with He Knows No Fear, who in 2020 won a Leopardstown maiden at 300/1. Sawbuck, trained by Conor O'Dwyer, also struck at that astonishing price in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in 2022.

Navajo River was only the 14th horse in Britain or Ireland this century to win at odds of 200/1 or longer.

Prior to Navajo River, the most recent winner at 200/1 or longer had been Unklipped who landed a maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan in June, while the last horse to win at that price in Britain was Inspiratrice in a juvenile hurdle at Taunton last December.