A trio of two-year-olds to note on debut

Tony McFadden highlights three well bred or expensive two-year-olds set to debut in the coming days.

Tahalel - 14:25 Haydock, Friday

Prior to racing on Thursday, Richard Hannon had sent out eight winners in two-year-old races in Britain, a tally topped by only Karl Burke with 11. Those eight winners came at a strike-rate of 29.6%, placing Hannon behind only Charlie Appleby (60%), Burke (44%) and Andrew Balding (33.23) on that metric among trainers who have had at least five two-year-old runners in Britain this season. Tahalel is an interesting runner for the yard at Haydock as she fetched an eye-catching €500,000 when sold as a yearling, more than treble the €150,000 she made as a foal. She's by Blue Point out of an unraced half-sister to Dante winner Thunderous.

Wild Desert - 15:35 Haydock, Friday

There are several well-bred newcomers in the seven-furlong novice at Haydock, but none has a more eye-catching pedigree than Wild Desert who is a half-brother to Earthlight and Shadow of Light. Both were dual Group 1 winners at two, and Shadow of Light was Timeform's highest-rated juvenile last season. Like Shadow of Light, Wild Desert is trained by Charlie Appleby who has made an excellent start with his two-year-olds this season. Appleby has had six winners from only ten juvenile runners.

Naval Light - 14:45 Beverley

Karl Burke won the Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes at Beverley last year with the newcomer Shareholder who went on to follow up in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, so it's notable he is represented by another debutant this time around in a race in which those who have never run receive a 3lb allowance. Shareholder was an expensive acquisition from the breeze-up sales and so too was this year's representative Naval Light. The son of Havana Grey cost 360,000 guineas at Tattersalls and, like Shareholder, will carry the colours of Wathnan Racing. Prior to racing on Thursday, Burke had sent out 11 winners from 25 runners in two-year-old races in Britain at a strike-rate of 44%.