A tale of two jockeys on Town Moor as the 2024 Flat season kicks off at Doncaster

David Egan, son of Group 1-winning veteran John (also riding on the Doncaster card in the Spring Mile), kicked off his new retainer for Amo Racing in style by coaxing 33/1 chance Mr Professor to victory in the Lincoln itself.

And Cieren Fallon, son of six-time Champion Jockey Kieren, marked his return to the saddle with a skillful ride on Montassib in the William Hill Cammidge Trophy , coming from last to first on the William Haggas-trained sprinter on a day when stamina proved a key attribute.

With the ground officially soft, heavy in places and a strong headwind blowing down Town Moor, it was not an afternoon for horses with stamina question marks as the feature events showed.

A trio of Nick Bradley-owned horses took them along in the Cammidge and as six horses spread across the track in formation hitting the final furlong, Fallon was still stone last on Montassib but about to make his challenge.

After getting his mount as much cover as he could in a seven-runner field exposed to the South Yorkshire elements, he weaved his way through Glorious Angel and Orazio, caressing Montassib into an open gap and as soon as he saw it he took off, Fallon all hands and heels as he reeled in Karl Burke’s Marshman inside the final 50 yards.

Montassib’s proven stamina kicked in just in the nick of time – he’s a seven-furlong winner who was running in the Lincoln this time last year – but to receive such a confident ride from Fallon on just his second ride back from injury was exceptional.

On the sidelines for four months with ankle and knee ligament damage following a stalls accident at Newcastle in November, this was just the lift that Fallon needed at the start of a new campaign, one in which he’ll be riding freelance after ending his association with Qatar Racing.

On this evidence, the phone will be ringing hot in the coming weeks and months.