William Hill Lincoln report and video replay: Mr Professor far too good

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He settled really well and I couldn't believe how he took me into the race and his change of gear. I hate hitting the front that early at Doncaster, it's very deceiving and you can easily get caught but once I got inside the two pole on the bridle I knew when I asked him to quicken, and he did very well, he'd sustain it all the way to the line."

Sent off at 33/1, Dominic Ffrench Davis' charge was always travelling strongly and when he went clear approaching the furlong marker, the race was over.

Ffrench Davis said: “I think a lot of it has to do with the ground, it’s very tacky and holding and he travelled through it well. Two out, he was going supremely well and David didn’t really want to go on as soon as he did, but it’s very hard to make ground up in that sort of ground and he quickened up nicely and kept going. We knew he was very fit and would like the ground, so we were hopeful. His draw in stall two didn’t look great, but it worked out well.

“I think he seems a very happy horse now, he had been out to Bahrain before we got him but he prefers to get his toe in. He bolted up at Goodwood one day for us, his form has been solid. It’s great to win this, it’s the first big handicap of the year and these are the races you have to aim to win. For horses like him, I hope this rain continues, but we’ve plenty of horses who want better ground.

“I suppose we’d have to look at the Spring Cup next but he does have to get his toe in, so the word soft would need to be in the description. He’s obviously well handicapped, so you’d have to have a look at a race like that.

“It’s a fantastic start for David, he won the first two-year-old race at the Curragh last week and we were hoping to win the Brocklesby but that didn’t work out – thankfully, this makes up for it.”

Connections retire Migration

Pulborough trainer David Menuisier later announced the retirement of Migration, posting on X: “Migration is now retired, we have to think about the great times we’ve had with him especially Glorious Goodwood, Doncaster and York.

“Thank you Migration for the amazing years we’ve had in your company. Enjoy a well-deserved quiet time.”